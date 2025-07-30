Anastacia Glasgow Kelvingrove Bandstand Stage Times: Gig set times, support, tickets, likely setlist

Anastacia has a date with Glasgow. | Getty Images

One of the world’s biggest pop stars is in Scotland this week.

American singer Anastacia found fame with her 2000 debut album Not That Kind and its global smash hit single I'm Outta Love.

The following 25 years have seen seven further studio albums, most recently 2023’s Our Songs.

She’s sold over 30 million records and is known for her energetic and passionate live performances.

The star is currently on tour and there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a stop in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Anastacia playing Glasgow?

Anastacia plays Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Bandstand as part of the Summer Night series on Wednesday, July 30.

Who is supporting Anastacia at the Kelvingrove Bandstand?

Anastacia will be supported in Glasgow by Casey McQuillen - singer-songwriter who rose to fame on reality talent show American Idol.

What are the set times for Anastacia at the Kelvingrove Bandstand?

Doors are at 6.30pm. Casey McQuillen will be on at 8pm, with Anastacia taking to the stage at 9pm. The concert will be finished by 11pm at latest.

Can I still get tickets for Anastacia’s Glasgow concert?

If you are looking for a late ticket you are out of luck - it’s a sellout. You can check for last minute and resale tickets here.

Are there age restictions for Anastacia’s Glasgow gig?

Children under the age of 6 will not be admitted and it’s suggested the show is only suitable for those over the age of 14. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely Anastacia setlist for Glasgow?

The singer seems to be playing a broadly similar setlist each night of her current tour. Expect to hear most - if not all - of the following in Glasgow: