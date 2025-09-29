Jack Lowden and Philip Howard will be presented the honorary doctorates at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland autumn graduation ceremony.

Scottish actor Jack Lowden and theatre director Philip Howard are set to receive honorary doctorates in drama from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

The pair will receive their honorary doctorates at the autumn graduation ceremony in Glasgow on Thursday, October 30.

Philip Howard, who was artistic director of Edinburgh’s Traverse Theatre from 1996 to 2008 which is the longest tenure in its history, has previously won multiple Fringe First awards for his work.

Meanwhile former RCS student Jack Lowden, who is currently filming a Netflix adaptation of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice where he’ll take on the role of Mr Darcy, is a BAFTA and Olivier award winner and Golden Globe, Emmy and Screen Actors Guild nominee.

Lowden graduated from an acting degree at RCS in 2011 and had his breakout role in the National Theatre of Scotland’s Black Watch while still a student.

He has went onto starring in Apple TV+’s spy hit Slow Horses and will next be seen in Ella McCay as well as Berlin Noir, a new Apple TV+ detective series.

The honorary doctorate follows a run of The Fifth Step in London’s West End, written by David Ireland and directed by Finn den Hertog, who also are both graduates of the BA Acting programme at RCS.

Royal Conservatoire of Scotland training ‘completely transformed me’, Lowden says

Lowden said: “It’s a place that I’m incredibly proud of having gone to and the fact that three graduates of the Acting programme have made The Fifth Step is just fantastic and hugely satisfying.

“The training completely formed me.

“The tutors on that course are phenomenally good at what they do, and you felt like you were in great hands.

“And they continue to be supporters of us all as we go out there.”

Philip Howard directed over 20 world premieres at the Traverse. | Viktoria Begg

Theatre director and dramaturg Philip Howard trained at London’s Royal Court Theatre.

At the Traverse, he directed over 20 world premieres including acclaimed new plays and his productions won multiple Fringe First awards.

Howard, who is currently a director of Pearlfisher theatre company, said: “The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland has been a significant part of my working life and its graduates continue to inspire me to keep on making theatre.

“I could not be more delighted to receive such an honour.”

As a dramaturg, Howard’s adaptations include Fuenteovejuna and King John, Titus Andronicus and Ghost Light (NTS).

He has directed several productions for the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and also regularly works on the Classical and Contemporary Text postgraduate programme and is a founder of the Pauline Knowles Scholarship at RCS.

Lowden ‘one of the most gifted actors of his generation’ while Howard has ‘profound impact’ on theatre

Professor Jeffrey Sharkey, principal of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, said: “Honorary doctorates are presented to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the arts.

“Jack Lowden is regarded as one of the most gifted actors of his generation and it has been wonderful to watch his career flourish since graduating from RCS. He is an inspiration to students preparing to take their own next steps in the industry.

“Philip Howard has had a profound impact on Scottish theatre – from championing new writing at the Traverse and Dundee Rep to bringing Scottish work to international stages.

