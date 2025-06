Iggy Pop has been astonishing and delighting audiences over a career spanning nearly 60 years.

Consistently named as one of the most influential musicians still performing today, the legend delighted his audience at Glasgow’s O2 Academy on Tuesday.

Here are a selection of pictures from Glasgow’s incredible show.

1 . Iggy Pop With a career spanning nearly 60 years, Iggy Pop is one of the most influential musicians still performing today. | Calum Buchan Photo Sales

2 . A legend His many accolades include being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award | Calum Buchan Photo Sales

3 . Influential Everybody from The Sex Pistols to Joy Division have acknowledged the influence he had on them. | Calum Buchan Photo Sales