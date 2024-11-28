Ready for Spotify Wrapped 2024? Make sure your app is up to date first

Wrapped is almost here and Spotify is advising users to make sure their app is up to date.

Each year the streaming service releases a look back at each user’s year in music, from their top artist and song to more niche listening habits.

After sharing a teaser video for Wrapped 2024, which appears to have taken inspiration from some of this year’s biggest artists, Spotify have let users know that now would be a good time to make sure your app is up to date.

If you’re keen to know exactly what shaped your year in music, here’s how to update Spotify in preparation for Wrapped 2024.

How to update your Spotify app

One of the key aspects of accessing Wrapped 2024 as early as possible is making sure that you keep your Spotify app updated.

To update your Spotify app If you have an Android device visit the Google Play Store. If you have an iPhone visit the Apple App Store. Search and find Spotify within the app store. When you find it, check and see if you have the latest version. If your app isn’t up to date, there should be the option to select “Update”. Once you’ve updated your app, you should be good to go.

Making sure that you keep your app up to date isn’t just vital to view your Wrapped data story for 2024, but also for accessing new features and experiences.