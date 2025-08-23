Nicoresti said the Fringe had “changed fundamentally”

The winner of the Best Show category at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards has called for the Fringe to return to “a level of affordability” for performers, warning it has become a “behemoth of industry”.

Sam Nicoresti, who has won the accolade known as the “Oscars of Comedy”, said the Fringe had “changed fundamentally” over the seven years she has been performing, saying there is a “whole machine hidden beneath the surface” of the event.

Ayoade Bamgboye won the Best Newcomer award for her show Swings and Roundabouts.

“I think it has troubles in the way it’s become a behemoth of industry,” Ms Nicoresti said. “But as an arts festival, as a place for underground talent to come and cut their teeth, if it can get back to a point of affordability, it’s one of the most important comedy festivals and arts festivals in the world.”

She said she started coming to Edinburgh festivals with her grandparents when she was 15, attending book festival events and comedy shows.

“It’s changed massively, the wheel turns now,” Ms Nicoresti said. “There’s a whole machine hidden beneath the surface. It maybe has always been there, but I’ve certainly perceived it this year.”

She added: “I think things like the Keep It Fringe fund are doing a great job of helping people, but fundamentally, we would have to see a lowering of accommodation costs.”

“When I first started, people used to pack into a flat like sardines, but that doesn’t happen so much now. My landlord this year, certainly, is very tight on that.”

Sam Nicoresti with Baby Doomer. | Contributed

A change to short term let laws has seen some accommodation including student flats taken off the rental market.

Ms Nicoresti added that when her girlfriend had proposed last year, they had discussed how they would afford the wedding and Ms Nicoresti had said ‘I’ll win the Edinburgh Comedy Awards’.

“This is quite the punchline,” she added.

Speaking at the awards, last year’s Best Show winner, Amy Gledhill, poked fun at the awards panel after it emerged this week that no Scots were named on this year’s shortlist.

Earlier this week, figures from the Scottish comedy industry hit out at the awards , warning that only a handful of Scottish performers have ever been nominated for - or won - the event. It is understood it is almost 10 years since a Scottish comedian was nominated for or won the Newcomer award, nine years since a Scot won the best show award and three years since a Scot was on the best show nominations list.

Speaking to the audience at the awards event in Edinburgh, Ms Gledhill joked: “There are no Scots nominated again. It’s not because Scottish acts aren’t as funny or deserving, it’s because they’ve got strong accents and we can’t understand them. It’s like they should have their own festival somewhere like Cambridge.”

Ms Bamgboye, who was performing at the Fringe for the first time, said she had previously not considered doing a show in Edinburgh due to its history of famous comedians.

“The thing that stopped me was, I thought I wouldn’t be able to pull it off,” she said. “There are so many consummate professionals who have cut their teeth up here.”

Nica Burns, director of the Edinburgh Comedy Awards, said: “Our 2025 winners capture the spirit of comedy right now: bold, brilliant, and deeply connected to audiences. In very different ways, they’ve each created shows that feel utterly of this moment, sparking laughter while saying something lasting.

“Together, they remind us why the Fringe matters, a place where the freshest voices can shine. The future of British comedy is in excellent hands.”

