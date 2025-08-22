Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fringe awards known as the “Oscars of comedy” have come under fire for including no Scottish names - as it emerged only a handful of Scottish comedians have ever made the shortlist in the accolade’s 45 year history.

The Scottish comedy sector has hit out at this year’s nominations for the Edinburgh Comedy Awards, warning it is “ignoring” Scottish talent. The shortlist for the awards was revealed on Wednesday, including acts from three different continents, but none from Scotland.

Producer Katie Palmer of Brass Tacks claimed that only four solo Scottish comedians - Kevin Bridges, Richard Gadd, Larry Dean and Scott Gibson - had ever been shortlisted for or won the two main categories of best show and best newcomer at the awards, which have been running since 1981. Scottish comedian Arnold Brown, also won as part of group Brown Blues in 1987.

It is understood it is almost 10 years since a Scottish comedian was nominated for or won the Newcomer award, nine years since a Scot won the best show award and three years since a Scot was on the best show nominations list.

Ms Palmer said: “There is not a single Scottish name on this year’s shortlist. But this year isn’t the issue, it’s a 45-year problem. It’s a running joke in the industry that Scottish people are never nominated, but the joke gets less funny each year.”

Fringe Society figures show a total of 923 of more than 3,300 acts across the Fringe are from Scotland.

“There are obviously going to be more English acts overall as they have a bigger share of the population,” Ms Palmer said. “But the numbers don’t add up.

“It’s just objectively not true that we’re not good enough. There is a strong local scene and Scottish comedians punch above their weight. There are Scottish comedians who have sold out, who have had five-star reviews, and there is no connection between that and the names which appear on the shortlist. It feels there should be more of a link.”

On this year’s list, English comedian Dan Tiernan is nominated for his show, All In, while Sam Nicoresti: Baby Doomer is also on the shortlist for the main Best Show category, alongside Ed Night, Ian Smith, John Tothill, Katie Norris and Sam Jay. Creepy Boys also join the shortlist for the headline category at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards, sponsored by the Taffner Family, with show SLUGS.

Katie Palmer of Brass Tacks. | Katie Palmer of Brass Tacks.

Meanwhile, The DLT Entertainment Best Newcomer Award shortlist includes Ada and Bron for their show The Origin of Love; Ayoade Bamgboye with Swings and Roundabouts; Elouise Eftos’s show, Australia’s First Attractive Comedian; Kate Owens: Cooking with Kathryn; Molly McGuinness’s show Slob; Roger O’Sullivan with Fekken and Toussaint Douglass’ Accessible Pigeon Material.

None of the nominees are from or are based in Scotland.

Krista MacDonald, director of the Glasgow International Comedy Festival said: "Without bias, the current standard of Scottish comic talent is the highest I have seen in 25 years of working in the industry. It is even more disheartening, then, to see no representation of such in the Edinburgh Comedy Award nominees again this year. Without clarity of the decision-making process in terms of what forms judges' opinions, it is hard to see or understand what is deemed as lacking."

Comedian Rosco McClelland said: "I can’t help, but feel that something is missing and that is some Scottish representation. It can seem like sour grapes from the Scottish based acts to boil it down to just the London media not acknowledging them. But with no home-grown acts in the running at a festival that takes place in Edinburgh, you have to think that something isn’t working.

“Scotland has a long history of producing fantastic comedians, but since its inception in 1981, you can almost count on one hand the Scottish acts who’ve been nominated for best show/best newcomer award combined.

“I wonder if they think that we have it easier because we’re essentially playing to a home audience? That the laughs are easier to get?"

The awards have four categories, including the headline Best Comedy Show title, the Victoria Wood Award, the Best Newcomer Award and the Comedy Hall of Fame.