Edinburgh Comedy Awards Nominees 2025: Here's who's made the shortlists this year - including Ian Smith
Known previously as the Perrier Comedy Awards, the if.comedy awards, and the if.comeddies, the Edinburgh Comedy Awards, are the biggest prize in British comedy.
The first winners back in 1981 were a talent-packed Cambridge Footlights featuring Stephen Fry, Hugh Laurie, Tony Slattery and Emma Thompson.
Other names catapaulted to fame by the award over the last 45 years include Steve Coogan, Jenny Eclair, The League of Gentlemen, Dylan Moran, Al Murray, Tim Key, and now Emmy-nominated Baby Reindeer star Richard Gadd.
Last year the main prize was won by Amy Gledhill, while Joe Kent-Walters took home the prize for Best Newcomer for his monstrous comic creation Frankie Monroe.
Meanwhile, the Panel Prize went to A Show for Rob Copeland - whose free show at the Banshee Labyrinth saw some of the biggest queues of the Fringe.
This year’s panel have now announced who is in the running for the 2025 awards.
Here are the shortlists.
Best Show
Dan Tiernan: All In
Ed Night: Your Old Mucker
Ian Smith: Foot Spa Half Empty
John Tothill: This Must Be Heaven
Katie Norris: Go West, Old Maid
Sam Jay: We the People
Sam Nicoresti: Baby Doomer
Creepy Boys: SLUGS
Best Newcomer
Ada and Bron: The Origin of Love
Ayoade Bamgboye: Swings and Roundabouts
Elouise Eftos: Australia's First Attractive Comedian
Kate Owens: Cooking with Kathryn
Molly McGuinness: Slob
Roger O'Sullivan: Fekken
Toussaint Douglass: Accessible Pigeon Material
