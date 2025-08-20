The Edinburgh Comedy Awards shortlists were released today. | Edinburgh Comedy Awards

We now know who is up for the biggest awards in British comedy.

Known previously as the Perrier Comedy Awards, the if.comedy awards, and the if.comeddies, the Edinburgh Comedy Awards, are the biggest prize in British comedy.

The first winners back in 1981 were a talent-packed Cambridge Footlights featuring Stephen Fry, Hugh Laurie, Tony Slattery and Emma Thompson.

Other names catapaulted to fame by the award over the last 45 years include Steve Coogan, Jenny Eclair, The League of Gentlemen, Dylan Moran, Al Murray, Tim Key, and now Emmy-nominated Baby Reindeer star Richard Gadd.

Last year the main prize was won by Amy Gledhill, while Joe Kent-Walters took home the prize for Best Newcomer for his monstrous comic creation Frankie Monroe.

Meanwhile, the Panel Prize went to A Show for Rob Copeland - whose free show at the Banshee Labyrinth saw some of the biggest queues of the Fringe.

This year’s panel have now announced who is in the running for the 2025 awards.

Here are the shortlists.

Best Show

Dan Tiernan: All In

Ed Night: Your Old Mucker

Ian Smith: Foot Spa Half Empty

John Tothill: This Must Be Heaven

Katie Norris: Go West, Old Maid

Sam Jay: We the People

Sam Nicoresti: Baby Doomer

Creepy Boys: SLUGS

Best Newcomer

Ada and Bron: The Origin of Love

Ayoade Bamgboye: Swings and Roundabouts

Elouise Eftos: Australia's First Attractive Comedian

Kate Owens: Cooking with Kathryn

Molly McGuinness: Slob

Roger O'Sullivan: Fekken