Yasmin Finney: Who is the Heartstopper and Doctor Who star?

The Heartstopper actress and activist will also star in Doctor Who later this year.

From making her acting debut in Netflix’s Heartstopper to starring in Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary specials, Yasmin Finney is an actress on the rise.

Here is everything you need to know about the young star, from being cast in Heartstopper to her upcoming Doctor Who episodes.

Who is Yasmin Finney?

Born in Manchester on August 30 2003, Finney is an actress and transgender activist.

Originally from Manchester, the performer gained popularity on TikTok in 2019 posting videos about her experiences as a young black, trans woman.

Speaking with writer and presenter Shon Faye about her time online, Finney said: “I didn't realise the impact it would quite have. I made content about being bullied as a trans woman and people responded to me with things like ‘me too’. And that was the start of Yasmin Finney.”

Yasmin Finney holds a placard during London Trans+ Pride 2023. Image: Hollie Adams/Getty Images

She has spoken openly about being bullied in school and receiving abuse through TikTok, though she has said that the hate she suffered gave her “a thick skin”.

She now boasts more than 1.7 million followers on TikTok, has starred in coming-of-age TV series Heartstopper as Elle Argent and will star in Doctor Who specials as Rose Temple-Noble; the daughter of Catherine Tate who will return alongside David Tennant and writer Russell T Davies.

Netflix's teen drama Heartstopper was where she made her acting debut after her followers alerted her to an open casting call while she was studying drama in college.

The stars of Heartstopper, from left, William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Joe Locke and Kit Connor attending the Attitude Awards 2022. Image: John Phillips/Getty Images

Discussing being cast, Finney told The Guardian: “I was like, ‘There’s no trans roles, there’s nothing. I’m basically setting myself up to fail.’ I didn’t see myself reflected in the UK media anywhere.”

But she was cast as Elle, her breakout role, gaining a large fanbase as a result.

Is Elle from Heartstopper trans?

Yes, Elle from Heartstopper is trans. Different from Finney’s own life, Elle being trans is mentioned in a casual throwaway line during the first episode of the show.

Who does Yasmin Finney play in Doctor Who?

Not a companion to the Doctor, Finney will instead play Donna Noble’s daughter Rose Temple-Noble.

It’s after Jodie Whittaker hung up her sonic screwdriver for the final time and instead of a new face, we saw her regenerate into David Tennant who will return to the series as the 14th Doctor – not the Tenth.

He will be joined by his companion Donna, portrayed by Catherine Tate, alongside her daughter, Finney, for three specials to celebrate the show’s 60th anniversary.

David Tennant during his time at Doctor Who. Image: BBC Studios/PA Wire

The official synopsis for the anniversary specials states: "The Doctor finds himself with an old face and something is very wrong. How can Donna remember him and why has he got one of his old faces back?"

The new Doctor – number 15 – will be portrayed by Scottish actor Ncuti Gatwa, who will make his first appearance during the specials before his first official instalments are released over the festive period.

Writer and showrunner Russell T Davies said: "The path to Ncuti’s Fifteenth Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger and fun!”

And part of that mystery is Rose; Finney’s character. Speaking with Vogue about her role she said: “It will change the world.”

On her casting, Davies said: "Life on Doctor Who gets brighter and wilder, how can there be another Rose? You’ll find out in 2023, but it’s an absolute joy to welcome Yasmin to the Doctor Who set.

"We all fell in love with her in Heartstopper, one of those shows which changes the world - and now Yasmin can change the Whoniverse!"