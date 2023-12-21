In our final film podcast of the year, we look at Is Timothée Chalamet's role as Willy Wonka and discuss the film we're most excited for in 2024.

Can you believe we have reached the end of the cinematic year already?

It seemed like only last week we were discussing our excitement for what was to come in 2023 and now we are counting down the days to Christmas and plotting our list of our best and worst cinema hits from the last 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It came late in the day but Timothée Chalamet's Wonka has made a late run for being one of the most successful films of the year - but do our film fanatics Graham and Dave rate it as a Christmas hit - or a flop?

Dave also gives a backdrop on all the twee, indie hits he has enjoyed over the last week in true Dave fashion while we both look over three films that we are fizzing with excitement for in 2024.

Enjoy the show and want some more? Want to catch up on all of our previous episodes?