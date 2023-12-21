Wonka review: The Scotsman's film podcast react to new Timothée Chalamet hit and look forward to 2024
In our final film podcast of the year, we look at Is Timothée Chalamet's role as Willy Wonka and discuss the film we're most excited for in 2024.
Can you believe we have reached the end of the cinematic year already?
It seemed like only last week we were discussing our excitement for what was to come in 2023 and now we are counting down the days to Christmas and plotting our list of our best and worst cinema hits from the last 12 months.
It came late in the day but Timothée Chalamet's Wonka has made a late run for being one of the most successful films of the year - but do our film fanatics Graham and Dave rate it as a Christmas hit - or a flop?
Dave also gives a backdrop on all the twee, indie hits he has enjoyed over the last week in true Dave fashion while we both look over three films that we are fizzing with excitement for in 2024.
