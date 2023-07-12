Here is everything you need to know about the highly anticipated film starring Timothée Chalamet as the new Willy Wonka trailer is released.

Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka. Cr: Warner Bros. Pictures

For over 40 years, the story of Willy Wonka and his Chocolate Factory has been loved by cinema goers worldwide, with Gene Wilder first taking the role of the chocolatier in the early 1970s and now Hollywood heartthrob Timothée Chalamet is set to reprise the role as we discover the origins of the character.

Based on the 1964 book by Roald Dahl, Warner Bros. Pictures will give viewers a whole new spin on the tale of the famous chocolate make with a $125 million blockbuster movie hitting cinemas later this year. The first trailer gives audiences an insight into the magical world of Wonka and what we can expect for a film that is sure to top the Box Office on release.

Here is everything you need to know about Wonka 2023:

What is the new Willy Wonka film about

First things first, the new Wonka film is NOT a remake and is actually more of an origin story, or a prequel if you prefer.

Described as a "musical fantasy film", Director Paul King has co-wrote the screenplay with Simon Farnaby and we will as a prequel to the 1971 Willy Wonka film. The movie is set in the days before Wonka owned his Chocolate Factory and instead will showcase his early days as the eccentric chocolatier and will tell the story of how he become the Willy Wonka we all know and love. Exciting!

Wonka 2023 trailer

The first trailer for the film was released on July 11, and can be seen here.

Wonka cast 2023, is Hugh Grant an oompah loompa

Well, first thing's first - yes, Hugh Grant will play one of the famous oompah loompa's in one of his smallest roles to date. Alongside him in the titular role of Willy Wonka will be French/American actor Timothée Chalamet.

The film's Director told The Hollywood Reporter he choose Grant "because he’s the funniest, most sarcastic s**t I’ve ever met".

On Chalamet, he noted: “It was a very short list of people who could play Willy Wonka, and really, it was him. I really do think he’s the most incredible actor of his generation, because he’s got this incredible ability to dive very deep into his own personal emotions and convey things with the turn of an eye — he’s very, very controlled, very smart and incredibly emotionally intuitive.”

However, they aren't the only big names to be taking part in the movie with a host a big names set for key roles. British comedians Matt Lucas and Rowan Atkinson both have confirmed roles, as does award winning actor Olivia Colman. Paterson Joseph stars as Arthur Slugworth, while Sally Hawkins will play Willy Wonka's mother.

When does Wonka come out, when is new Willy Wonka film released UK

