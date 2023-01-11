News you can trust since 1817
The Golden Globes took place last night in California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Who won the Golden Globes: Here is the full list of winners at the 2023 Golden Globes

Here is every winner from last night’s Golden Globes awards – from Kevin Costner to Colin Farrell.

By Graham Falk
4 minutes ago

Awards season has officially begun with the prestigious Golden Globes awards taking place last night at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

It has been a triumphant year for film with huge hits like Top Gun: Maverick topping worldwide Box Office charts, while unexpected hits like Everything Everywhere All At Once being thrust into the limelight after some stunning performances.

Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans – an Oscar favourite – has also had reviewers raving about its brilliance, while Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees Of Inisherin has been heralded as the director’s best yet.

Streamed on NBC in the United States, the awards ceremony celebrates excellence in both American and international film and television with a host of awards on offer.

Here is a gallery of every award winner at last night’s event.

1. Best Motion Picture (Drama) - The Fabelmans

Steven Spielberg's drama The Fabelman's took the coveted award of Best Motion Picture – Drama.

Photo: Amy Sussman

2. Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama) - Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett beat off competition from Viola Davis and Michelle Williams to win the award for her performance in Tár.

Photo: Kevin Winter

3. Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) - Austin Butler

Austin Butler took home the globe for his outstanding performance as Elvis, beating off the likes of Hugh Jackman and Brendan Fraser for the award.

Photo: Amy Sussman

4. Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) - The Banshees of Inisherin

Martin McDonagh's excellent comedy, The Banshees of Inisherin, about two friends who fall out with disastrous consequence beat off Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Everything Everywhere All at Once to the Golden Globe gong.

Photo: Amy Sussman

Golden GlobesOscars