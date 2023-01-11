Who won the Golden Globes: Here is the full list of winners at the 2023 Golden Globes
Here is every winner from last night’s Golden Globes awards – from Kevin Costner to Colin Farrell.
Awards season has officially begun with the prestigious Golden Globes awards taking place last night at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.
It has been a triumphant year for film with huge hits like Top Gun: Maverick topping worldwide Box Office charts, while unexpected hits like Everything Everywhere All At Once being thrust into the limelight after some stunning performances.
Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans – an Oscar favourite – has also had reviewers raving about its brilliance, while Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees Of Inisherin has been heralded as the director’s best yet.
Streamed on NBC in the United States, the awards ceremony celebrates excellence in both American and international film and television with a host of awards on offer.
Here is a gallery of every award winner at last night’s event.