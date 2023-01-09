We are officially entering awards season with the annual Academy Awards soon to honour the best in film, but who is favourite to win the prestigious Best Actor award in 2023?

It has been another phenomenal year for the cinema industry with some huge blockbuster hits such as Top Gun: Maverick, The Batman and Elvis raking in the big bucks at the global Box Office.

And not only has there been some big movies this year, there has been some even bigger performances from some of the globe’s most iconic actors.

Set to be one of the most contested awards at the Academy Awards next year, the Best Actor gong has a number of Hollywood A-listers in the frame.

But who is most likely to win it in 2023? These are the latest odds for Oscars 2023 Best Actor award.*

1. Brendan Fraser - 4/6 Best known for his appearances in the 00s blockbuster The Mummy, Brendan Fraser's comeback role in The Whale has installed him as the favourite to win the award thanks to his awe-inspiring performance.

2. Colin Farrell - 5/2 Irish actor Colin Farrell will look to grab the Best Actor gong for his outstanding display as Padraic in the hilarious dark comedy The Banshees of Inisherin.

3. Austin Butler - 9/2 His stunning performance as the King of rock and roll in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic places him as one of the big favourites to win the Best Actor award.

4. Bill Nighy - 16/1 Bill Nighy is priced at 16/1 odds to pick up the gong after his starring role in Living.