The 2023 edition of I'm A Celebrity came to a dramatic end last night as two popular camp mates battled it out to be the winner of the show.

Who has left I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here - and who could still win the reality TV show? Cr. ITV

Over the last two decades, it has been one of the most loved reality TV shows in the history of British television and many are now the 2023 edition is over for another year.

The series, which returned to the Australian jungle for the second year in a row on November 17, has been presented by Geordie duo Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly and has become a staple of the UK's viewing diet as viewers vote for which contestants they want to see tackle the most terrifying bushtucker trials and challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2022 edition saw Lionesses hero Jill Scott crowned Queen of the Jungle as she beat off competition from close friend and Hollyoaks favourite Owen Warner to the crown, while controversial former UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock made it all the way to final in unexpected fashion.

However, this season began in controversy and viewers figures reportedly dropped significantly below their usual numbers and were at its lowest ever due to many boycotting the show due to the inclusion of former UKIP leader and GB News presenter Nigel Farage.

Did you tune in this year? Here is a full list of contestants that took part in the jungle, who finished second and - of course - who was crowned king of the jungle last night (November 10).

Who was winner of I'm A Celeb 2023, who came second in I'm A Celeb 2023

It was a hard fought battle between the final three of Nigel Farage, Sam Thompson and Tony Bellew, especially with the latter two striking up a friendship that saw them develop into one of the most loved bromance's in the show's history.

Confirmed just before 10pm, controversial former UKIP leader Nigel Farage was voted third to leave former champion boxer Tony Bellew and TV personality Sam Thompson to battle it out to win the show.

In the end, it was Sam Thompson who won out to be crowned winner of the 2023 edition. The excitable former Made In Chelsea star embraced best friend Pete Wicks on the famous I'm A Celeb bridge as he screamed "come on!" to be named as this year's winner.

Who took part in I'm A Celeb 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Bellew, Nigel Farage, Sam Thompson, Josie Gibson, Marvin Humes, Nick Pickard, Nella Rose, Grace Dent, Jamie Lynn Spears, Frankie Dettori, Fred Sirieix and Danielle Harold all took part in this year's edition. First to leave was popular jockey Dettori and he was followed by Nella, Fred, Nick, Marvin, Danielle and Josie.

Both Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears had to depart the show early on medical grounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An ITV spokesman confirmed Spears has left the show on medical grounds, telling The Independent: "Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds. She’s been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities."

English columnist and broadcaster Dent was also been forced to leave the show early on "medical grounds" a few days before Jamie left, with an ITV statement saying:

"She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alike." In Sunday's (November 26) episode of the show, the food critic was seen on camera telling people that she: "just wants to go home."

Where can I watch the final of I'm A Celeb 2023