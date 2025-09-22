This week sees the release of Paul Thomas Anderson’s new film One Battle After Another - predicted to one of the front-runnners for Best Picture at next year’s Academy Awards.

It’s the first of a number of big-hitters set to be in cinemas in the coming weeks, including Yorgos Lanthimos’ Bugonia, Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, and Benny Safdie’s The Smashing Machine.

They’ll be among the films hoping to bag a spot on the Oscars shortlists, which will be announced on Tuesday, December 16.

The awards will then be held on Sunday, March 15, 2026.

But there are already a number of actors who have been tipped to take home the Best Actor in a Lead Role trophy, last year won by Adrien Brody for his performance in The Brutalist.

Here are the 11 with the best chance of leaving with Oscar in their pocket.

1 . Timothee Chalamet - 9/4 The 9/4 joint favourite for this year's Best Actor Oscar is Timothee Chalamet for his performance in 'Marty Supreme'. Directed by Josh Safdie, it also stars Gwyneth Paltrow and is a comedy sport film about a table tennis player. He's been nominated twice before and his nod for 'Call Me By Your Name' made him the third youngest ever to be shortlisted in the category.

2 . Leonardo DiCaprio - 9/4 Perennial nominee Leonardo DiCaprio has only one once (for The Revenant) from seven nominations, but is joint favourite to double his overall tally at next year's ceremony. He's tipped for his performace in 'One Battle After Another', the new film from director Paul Thomas Anderson. It tells the story of a group of ex-revolutionaries who reunite to rescue pne of their daughters from a common enemy. He's also priced at 9/4.

3 . Jeremy Allen White - 5/1 Jeremy Allen White is no stranger to awards - he's won plenty for the television series 'The Bear'. He's priced at 5/1 to win the Best Actor Oscar for 'Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere' in which he plays rock star Bruce Springsteen. He's already recieved a rave review from 'The Boss' himself for his performance.

4 . Michael B. Jordan - 5/1 Michael B. Jordan puts on a proper shift in 'Sinners', playing two brothers in Ryan Coogler's genre-surfing crime-horror. He's the 5/1 joint third favourite for the Oscar. He's yet to be nominated, despite being acclaimed for numerous roles.