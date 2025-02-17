1 . Best Picture

The new 2/5 favourite to win the biggest prize of the night - Best Picture is 'The Florida Project' director Sean Baker's latest film, 'Anora'. It stars Mikey Madison as an exotic dancer who bcomes romantically involved with the son of a Russian oligarch. It won the Palms d'Or at Cannes and seems likely to now add the Academy Award. Previous favourite 'The Brutalist' is now a 7/2 shot. | Contributed