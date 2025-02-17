Awards season is now reaching its conclusion, with The Brutalist and Emilia Perez the big winners at the Golden Globes in January, and The Brutalist and Conclave winning four BAFTAs apiece in February.
All eyes are now on the Oscars, the world’s most prestigious film awards, with the Academy Awards being held on Sunday, March 2.
Here are the bookies’ favourites for the 10 biggest awards of the night, being held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
1. Best Picture
The new 2/5 favourite to win the biggest prize of the night - Best Picture is 'The Florida Project' director Sean Baker's latest film, 'Anora'. It stars Mikey Madison as an exotic dancer who bcomes romantically involved with the son of a Russian oligarch. It won the Palms d'Or at Cannes and seems likely to now add the Academy Award. Previous favourite 'The Brutalist' is now a 7/2 shot. | Contributed
2. Best Director
This could be the tightest race of the the night with 'Anora' director Sean Baker having a slight edge over 'The Brutalist' director Brady Corbet, with odds of 4/5 and 10/11 respectively. This is a battle that could go either way. | Getty Images for Writers Guild o
3. Best Supporting Actress
Zoe Saldana it the one to beat for Best Supporting Actress. She's priced at a near-certain 1/8 for the award for her performance in 'Emilia Perez'. The Spanish-language film, also starring Selena Gomez, is about a cartel boss who fakes her own death. Ariana Grande is the 5/1 second favourite for 'Wicked'. | Getty Images
4. Best Supporting Actor
Kieran Culkin is the red hot 1/10 favourite for Best Supporting Actor for 'A Real Pain', after success in most other ceremonies including the Baftas. It sees him star alongside writer and director Jessie Eisenberg as a pair of cousins who travel to Poland to to honor their late grandmother. The (distant) second favourites is Edward Norton for Bob Dylan biopic 'A Complete Unknown'. | AFP via Getty Images