A sixth contestant has been voted out of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Here’s who has left the Australian jungle so far and who still has a chance to win the final on Sunday.

A sixth celebrity has been voted out of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2022.

Following Culture Club singer Boy George in fourth place, the comedian Babatunde Aleshe became the fifth contestant to leave the jungle on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2022 series. The 34-year-old writer, actor and comedian was announced as the celebrity with the least amount of votes by show hosts Ant and Dec on Wednesday.

But who was the sixth contestant to leave the jungle last night? Here’s what we know about all the I'm A Celeb evictions so far and who could still be crowned King or Queen of the jungle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who left the jungle last night?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Radio and TV presenter Chris Moyles is now the sixth person to be voted off from I’m A Celebrity 2022. On Thursday, November 24, hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly announced that he had received the fewest “votes to save” himself from the public.

His exit from the ITV reality show follows that of Babatunde Aleshe the day before, this means he lasted almost 3 full weeks on the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who has left the jungle so far in I’m A Celebrity 2022?

The 48-year-old Radio and TV presenter Chris Moyles now joins Babatunde Aleshe, Boy George, Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver, TV Presenter Scarlette Douglas and broadcaster Charlene White as evicted campmates of the I’m A Celebrity 2022 series.

Chris Moyles and Tiffany Austin arriving for the premiere of Cirque Du Soleil's Luzia at the Royal Albert Hall, London.

Charlene White was the first to leave the show “officially” however Love Island star Olivia Attwood was technically the first to leave on the show within 24 hours of filming due to her medical condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She returned to the UK and was rushed to A&E and given blood tests which confirmed she was experiencing anaemia, despite this she said she’s “enjoying” watching her former jungle family living it up with bushtucker trials and more in Australia.

Who is left in the jungle?

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are only 5 remaining celebrities in the Australian jungle:

Former Rugby player Mike Tindall

Former Health Secretary and MP Matt Hancock

Actor Owen Warner

Advertisement Hide Ad

Footballer Jill Scott

Stand Up Comedian Seann Walsh

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is the final of I’m A Celebrity 2022?