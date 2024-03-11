Here are the top 10 richest actresses in the world in 2024. Cr. Getty ImagesHere are the top 10 richest actresses in the world in 2024. Cr. Getty Images
Here are the top 10 richest actresses in the world - including Oscar winning Lady Gaga.

By Graham Falk
Published 11th Mar 2024, 11:24 GMT

If the glitz of glam of the Oscars wasn't enough to prove it, then this list of extremely talented and wealthy actresses will - film and cinema is big business.

Actors and actresses are amongst the most loved and famous people on the globe, which means these iconic film stars are able command millions of dollars in order for them to take the roles they do. Talent equals riches, basically.

But who are the top 10 actresses in the world in 2024? Here is a list of the richest actresses in film, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

Starring in cult hits such as Walk The Line and Cruel Intentions, Witherspoon is the joint richest actress in the world with a reported net worth of $400 million.

1. Reese Witherspoon - $400 million

Starring in cult hits such as Walk The Line and Cruel Intentions, Witherspoon is the joint richest actress in the world with a reported net worth of $400 million. Photo: Getty Images

She may just be Jenny From The Block but she is the joint richest actress in the world with a reported net worth of $400 million.

2. Jennifer Lopez - $400 million

She may just be Jenny From The Block but she is the joint richest actress in the world with a reported net worth of $400 million. Photo: getty

Oscar winning actress Lady Gaga has a reported net worth of $320 million and completes our top three.

3. Lady Gaga - $320 million

Oscar winning actress Lady Gaga has a reported net worth of $320 million and completes our top three. Photo: getty

A star in film and TV, Aniston is one of the richest actresses in the world with a reported net worth of $320 million.

4. Jennifer Aniston - $320 million

A star in film and TV, Aniston is one of the richest actresses in the world with a reported net worth of $320 million. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

