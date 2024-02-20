They're amongst the most lauded and famous people on the planet - and the leading lights of the acting world can command millions of dollars to sign up to star in the latest blockbuster movie.

Add in enormous bonuses for box office success, advertising deals and shrewd investments, and actors can become extremely wealthy.

We've taken a look at those who have banked the most bucks out of the film businesses.

For the purposes of this list we've chosen people who are predominantly known for being actors, rather than those who have a sideline in acting - meaning the likes of Oprah Winfrey ($3.5 billion), former child actor Brock Pierce ($2 billion), and Simon Cowell ($600 million) do not appear.

With that being said, here are the top 10 richest actors in the world in 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

1 . Tom Cruise Top Gun and Mission: Impossible star has been at the top of the acting world for decades and also tops this list - with an estimated fortune of $600 million.

2 . George Clooney In joint second spot, with around $500 million to his name, is George Clooney. First finding fame in television series ER, he's appeared in countless cinema blockbusters as well as turning his hand to directing - most recently with this year's The Boys in the Boat.

3 . Robert De Niro Arguably the most talented actor of his generation, Robert De Niro has bagged two Oscars for his roles in Raging Bull and The Godfather Part II. He's also managed to profit from his acting skills - with a fortune estimated at $500 million.

4 . Arnold Schwarzenegger With an incredible career that has spanned body building, acting and politics, Arnold Schwarzenegger's success at everything he turns his hand to has led to him amassing an estimated fortune of $450 million.