Who is Gordon Smart? ITV’s new Scottish presenter for Good Morning Britain explained

Gordon Smart has officially been welcomed as the latest presenter for Good Morning Britain as of Thursday morning.

Edinburgh-born Gordon Smart joins Good Morning Britain as their newest presenter.

The newcomer joins Charlotte Hawkins for the latest edition of the ITV daytime programme and will be back again tomorrow (December 30) while regular hosts Kate Garraway, Ben Shephard, and Susanna Reid enjoy some time off for the festive break.

Newcomer Gordon is ecstatic to join Good Morning Britain and said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the amazing stable of talent, in front and behind the camera, on Good Morning Britain. So many of the issues facing the country right now are close to home and I’m relishing the chance to join the debate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

But just who is Gordon Smart and what else has he said about the job? Here’s everything you should know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is Gordon Smart?

Gordon Smart is considered a familiar figure in the broadcasting world as an award-winning journalist and editor who has regularly hosted shows across BBC Radio Scotland, talkSport, Weekend Breakfast (BBC Radio 5 Live) and his own show on Radio X.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 42-year-old from Edinburgh won ‘showbiz reporter of the year in 2012’ and was promoted to editor of the Scottish Sun newspaper before becoming Deputy Editor of the National Edition in 2016. Even at age 26, Smart saw great success as he became the youngest editor of The Sun’s Bizarre Showbiz column.

He is also remembered for being a witness to the helicopter crash at Clutha bar in Glasgow in 2013 which resulted in the deaths of 10 people, back then he tweeted: “This is genuinely horrible. Spare a thought for those involved. Terrifying experience. Thought it was going to land on me.”

Stormzy with his Copper Dog Whiskey Solo Artist award with Gordon Smart (left) and Jeremy Corbyn during the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017 held at the Tate Modern, London.

When does Gordon Smart start on Good Morning Britain?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon Smart began his new role as a presenter on Good Morning Britain on Thursday, December 29, at 6am. He presented alongside regular GMB host Charlotte Hawkins and he is due to return on Friday, December 30.

What has Gordon Smart said about Good Morning Britain?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smart announced his new job to his fans on Twitter on Tuesday, December 27. Tweeting a photo of him sitting at the Good Morning Britain desk he wrote: “Looking forward to making my debut hosting @gmb this Thursday and Friday with @CharlotteHawkns @itv. Told my dad about the new gig and he said “better get a spray tan, son.” Good. See you bright and early at 6am, 29th and 30th December. Good Morning Britain!”

Many celebrities have congratulated him on his new show like co-host and actor Martin Compston who said on Instagram: "What will last longer those Christmas trees or Gordon?? Love it pal lookin the part." Meanwhile fellow Scot and Love Island narrator Iain Stirling wrote: “GET IN THERE BIG YIN!!!!!"

How can you watch Good Morning Britain?