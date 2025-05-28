The new Harry, Hermione and Ron. | HBO

It’s the announcement that Harry Potter fans have been waiting for - and Harry’s Scottish.

After a gruelling casting process that saw more than 30,000 children auditioned, we now know who will play the three young leads in the new Harry Potter television show.

It’s now been nearly 14 years since the eighth and final part of the Harry Potter film series hit cinema screens – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 was released in 2011.

And it’s a remarkable 24 years since the first film in the series was released, introducing the world to the then little-known acting trio of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

Now fans of the boy wizard have something new to look forward to, with a Harry Potter television series in the works - with Edinburgh-based author JK Rowling on board as a producer.

Streaming service Max (formerly HBO Max) will be making it and last year had an open casting call for young actors from the UK and Ireland to play Harry, Ron and Hermione.

And now they have announced who will play Harry, Hermione and Ron - and be instantly catapaulted to international stardom.

They join a number of big names already cast, including John Lithgow as Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape and Nick Frost as groundskeeper Rubeus Hagrid.

Here’s what we know about the three newcomers.

Who is Dominic McLaughlin (Harry Potter)?

Scottish actor Dominic McLaughlin has been cast as Harry Potter in the new television series.

While McLaughlin has had little screentime so far, he’s already been cast in two television series set to be released over the course of the next year.

He’ll be appearing in Sky comedy Grow alongside new Hagrid Nick Frost and Golda Rosheuvel. The series is about a man who returns to his childhood neighborhood after his father's death only to be sucked into the murky world of drug dealing

He’s also been cast in BBC action adventure series Gifted. Set in Edinburgh (and filmed in both Edinburgh and Glasgow), Gifted follows a group of Scottish teenagers who discover they have superpowers.

McLaughlin has also been on stage in Edinburgh - appearing opposite stars Ralph Fiennes and Luther actress Indira Varma in Macbeth at the Royal Highland Centre.

He trained as acting and musical theatre school the Performance Academy Scotland, who celebrated the news on Facebook, saying: “The news is out and this one is MAGICAL!!

“Our amazing young performer has been cast as Harry Potter in the new upcoming HBO TV series.

“We are not sure that this will ever feel real but we said from the start that Dominic was the perfect Harry and we are thrilled for everyone else to see this soon too.

“Dominic, we will forever be proud of you! We have had an incredible journey with you these last five years at TPA and can’t wait for what’s next on this journey!

“We are extremely proud to represent you and can’t wait to go on this Wizarding journey together.

“A massive congratulations to Dominic…our Harry Potter.”

Who is Arabella Stanton (Hermione)?

11-year-old English actor Arabella Stanton has been cast as Hermione Granger in the new Harry Potter television series.

She will be making her screen debut, but has a fair amount of experience on stage.

Her biggest role to date is as Matilda Wormwood in Matilda the Musical in London’s West End from 2023 to 2024.

She has also starred in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s play Starlight Express as the narrator Control.

Who is Alastair Stout (Ron)?

Alastair Stout has been cast as Ron Weasley in the new Harry Potter television series.

Pretty much a complete unknown before winning the role, his only previous credited screen appearance is in an advert for Albert Bartlett potatoes entitled ‘Roll on Jersey Royal Season’. He plays ‘son at dinner’.

What have the Harry Potter makers said about the casting?

Showrunner and executive producer Francesca Gardiner said: “After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron.

“The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen.