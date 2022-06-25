Bloomsbury initially published just 500 copies of Philosopher’s Stone, but following rave reviews and 120 million copies, not to mention a blockbuster film, Harry Potter is very much in the public realm.

Rowling’s follow-up to The Philosopher’s Stone, The Chamber of Secrets, was published the following year in 1998, while Harry Potter And The Prisoner of Azkaban was published in 1999. They were followed by Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire, The Order Of The Phoenix, The Half-Blood Prince and The Deathly Hallows.

The first film, which propelled stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint to global fame, was released in 2001 and the franchise wrapped up in 2011.

We take a look at some pictures celebrating the boy wizard and the fandom around the series, from films, to postage stamps that celebrate The Boy Who Lived.

1. British author J.K. Rowling presents her novel "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows" J.K. Rowling presents her novel "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows" which went on sale at midnight 20 July 2007 at the National History museum in London. Worldwide anticipation and hype surrounded the publication of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows," the seventh and final book in author J.K. Rowling's fantasy series. Shaun Curry/AFP/Getty Images) Photo: SHAUN CURRY

2. JK Rowling with young readers "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" was first published, inspiring a generation of young readers -- and their parents -- it is hard to imagine Rowling before the seven Harry Potter books. Photo: With fans

3. Harry Potter Lego Harry Potter has not only made it over to the Muggle world, but the Lego one too. Photo: PA

4. Royal Mail of Hagrid's enchanted motorbike, which features in a new set of stamps to celebrate the Harry Potter films. Royal Mail of Hagrid's enchanted motorbike, which featured in a new set of stamps to celebrate the Harry Potter films. The 15 stamps include characters and other items from the wizard world which also have hidden details that are only visible under ultraviolet light Photo: Royal Mail