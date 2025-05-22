Where to see the Harry Potter Dragon in Edinburgh: Hungarian Horntail flies into the Capital for two days only
Harry Potter fans will have the chance to get up close and personal with a ferocious beast from the world-straddling franchaise at the end of May as part of a UK tour.
A replica of the Hungarian Horntail dragon, which featured in Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire, is coming to Edinburgh.
Complete with a moving head, mouth and eyes, the hydraulic dragon roars and bares its teeth to visitors and was created to celebrate the new Triwizard Tournament - Making of Champions feature at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter.
The dragon, which weighs 1.3 tonnes, brings to life the fan favourite, nail-biting scene where Harry Potter’s Hungarian Horntail breaks free of its chains during the first task in the Triwizard Tournament.
The skilled recreation of the famous dragon was carefully crafted over 750 hours, using materials that included 40 metres of fiberglass
The team first created a series of detailed sketches and CGI mock-ups, before sculptors, carpenters and scenic artists meticulously built the dragon's head, which was 3D printed using a scan of the original Hungarian Horntail from the film.
A total of 119 spikes were individually applied to garnish the dragon’s head and tail, taking 265 painstaking hours, whilst 38 razor-sharp teeth create bite in the creature’s animatronic mouth.
You’ll be able to see the dragon, and have the opportunity to win tickets to Warner Bros. Studio Tour London, on Edinburgh’s Castle Street on Friday, May 30, from 1-9pm and then on Saturday, May 31, from 9am-8pm
Head to www.wbstudiotour.co.uk/whats-on/dragon-tour/ for more information.
