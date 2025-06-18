Some of the Scottish locations used in The Buccaneers.placeholder image
Some of the Scottish locations used in The Buccaneers. | Google Maps/Canva/Getty Images

Where was The Buccaneers filmed? Here are 14 Scottish locations pivotal to the hit Apple TV historical drama

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 18th Jun 2025, 15:56 BST

There’s another eight episodes of the drama to look forward to.

Season two of The Buccaneers arrived on Apple TV+ today (Wednesday, June 18, along with a new range of Scottish locations to spot.

The historical drama, starring Kristine Froseth, Alisha Boe, Aubri Ibrag, Josie Totah, Imogen Waterhouse, Mia Threapleton, and Christina Hendricks, is almost entirely filmed in Scotland.

Based on the unfinished novel of the same name by American novelist Edith Wharton, Scotland stands in for it’s setting in 1870s England (in particular London) and America (in particular New York).

Here are 14 Scottish buildings and locations to look out for.

Many of the scenes set in Tintagel Castle were filmed in Hopetoun House, near South Queensferry, which is open to the public. It also features as the Brightlingsea Townhouse and Honourslove, with the extensive grounds used for landscape shots.

When you see the Duke of Tintagel's castle from the beach, it's actually Culzean Castle, located on the Ayrshire coast. Scenes have also been shot on the castles's terraces and balconies. Meanwhile the castle's Camellia House orangerie was turned into an artist’s retreat.

The progamme may claim it's the Cornwall coast, but it's actually the beautiful St Abb's Head nature reserve, just to the north of Berwick-upon-Tweed.

Newhailes House, the National Trust for Scotland stately home in Musselburgh, was used for interior scenes of Brightlingsea Townhouse. Designers transformed the house's library into a wood-panelled dining room for the series.

