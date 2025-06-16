Kieran Hodgson: Voice of America

Pleasance Courtyard: Beyond: July 30 – August 25: 9:30pm

Multi-award nominated comedian and actor Kieran Hodgson is set to return to the Pleasance throughout the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with his highly anticipated new show ‘Voice of America’ following a run at London’s Soho Theatre. Tickets will be available from 1st April from www.pleasance.co.uk. Following the festival, he will be embarking on a national tour in the Autumn.

‘Voice of America’ will see Kieran engage with current affairs for the first time with an ever-evolving political stand-up routine, whilst the show still keeps the character-led personal storytelling that he’s known & acclaimed for. Kieran will attempt to understand what America truly sounds like—from the roaring chants of Trump rallies to the anthems of Taylor Swift, from Pride Marches to the chaos of January 6th.

The show stems from events in 2021, when Hodgson's American dream came true and landed a role in the mega-budget Warner Brothers superhero movie The Flash, stealing the opening scene as the unforgettable 'Sandwich Guy'. The only catch? He had to sound American, and on day one, producers told him that he really, really didn’t.

Can he, a man known for his incredible vocal mimicry, capture the essence of a country through its voices? Can American voices still inspire hope in a complicated world? And, most crucially, can Sandwich Guy make his peanut butter and banana on a seeded roll in time for The Flash to save the day?

Four-time Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee Kieran is an acclaimed actor, writer and comedian who has sold out theatres and comedy venues across the UK with his shows ‘Lance’, ‘Maestro’, ‘’75’ and ‘Big In Scotland’. He has been consistently recognised as one of the most exciting and acclaimed comics of his generation, and was named by the Telegraph as one of the 50 funniest comedians of the 21st Century.

Kieran was a series regular across five series of BBC One smash hit sitcom 'Two Doors Down'. He also wrote and starred in - Prince Andrew The Musical - for Channel 4, in which he led a cast of comics in a satirical send-up of the life and times of Prince Andrew.

In 2023, Kieran’s show Big In Scotland was awarded his fourth nomination for Best Show at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards following a hugely successful run. His live work has been recorded and adapted for Amazon Prime, Channel 4 and BBC Radio, and he received the 2021 Royal Television Society of Scotland Award for 'Best Comedy' for his programme How We Forgot To Save The Planet.

In 2022, Kieran starred in See How They Run opposite Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell, and David Oyelowo. He has also appeared in indie dark comedy feature All My Friends Hate Me as well as major superhero film The Flash.

Other credits include: Netflix’s The Irregulars, Alibi's Miss Scarlett & The Duke, BBC3 / BBC One’s BAFTA-nominated Pls Like, BBC3's hit Famalam, BBC 2’s Upstart Crow, Netflix's Lovesick and his own Channel Four Blap God’s Own County.

Kieran also played the role of Jonathan in both sell-out West End runs of the rave-reviewed comedy musical A Christmas Carol (ish) by Nick Mohammed.

