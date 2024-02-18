All Sections
Where was Deadwater Fell filmed? All of the Scottish filming locations for David Tennant drama

Originally released on Channel 4 in 2020, Deadwater Fell has been reaching new audiences thanks to Netflix.
By Lauren Jack
Published 18th Feb 2024, 11:22 GMT
Channel 4 crime drama Deadwater Fell has been experiencing a surge in popularity following its release on Netflix.

Reaching the top of the streaming platform’s most watched list, the miniseries was first released by Channel 4 back in 2020.

Starring David Tennant and Cush Jumbo, the twisty show is set in a small fictional Scottish village and was directed by Lynsey Miller, a Kilwinning native.

Discussing the show's setting, Tennant said: "It's not anything like where I grew up, but it feels like a very recognisable place. I don't know if that's specifically Scottish but it's the kind of community you could imagine being anywhere or in many places throughout Scotland."

Here is everything you need to know about where Deadwater Fell was filmed.

Deadwater Fell filming locations in Scotland

The series shot across a number of locations in Scotland as the dark story of Deadwater Fell unfolds.

Set in the fictional village of Kirkdarroch, the village in Deadwater Fell was actually pieced together from two real Scottish towns.

Dunlop, East Ayrshire

Main Street in Dunlop, East Ayrshire. Image: Google Maps
Main Street in Dunlop, East Ayrshire. Image: Google Maps

The first village to star as Kirkdarroch is Dunlop, in East Ayrshire.

The historic village dates back to the 13th century and its rural appearance - and close distance to Glasgow - drew filmmakers to the spot.

Kilbarchan, Ayrshire

Kilbarchan, Ayrshire. Image: Google Maps
Kilbarchan, Ayrshire. Image: Google Maps

The second village to act as the primary setting for Deadwater Fell is Kilbarchan in Ayrshire - specifically Gateside Place.

Another village which is close to Glasgow, villagers even appeared in the show as extras during the Ceilidh scene with a local band providing the music.

Culzean Beach, Ayrshire

Culzean Castle sits above Culzean Beach.
Culzean Castle sits above Culzean Beach.

One of the pivotal moments of the show was shot on Culzean Beach.

Set within Culzean Country Park, the camera carefully avoids showing Culzean Castle which has its own history on screen, appearing in films such as The Queen and The Wicker Man.

Irvine Beach Park, Irvine, Ayrshire

Irvine Beach Park in Ayrshire.
Irvine Beach Park in Ayrshire.

Anther beach shown in Deadwater Fell is Irvine Beach Park, a popular location in the summer with its views, sand dunes and boating lake.

Low Green Park, Irvine

Low Green Park, Irvine.
Low Green Park, Irvine.

One of the rare urban areas used in the filming of Deadwater Fell, the show also show in Irvine's Low Green Park which features a large play area and sports field.

Is Deadwater Fell a true story?

Deadwater Fell isn't based on a true story, though its creators were heavily influenced by true crime documentaries.

Where to watch Deadwater Fell

Deadwater Fell can be viewed via Channel 4's streaming platform or on Netflix.

