Where can I watch Saltburn?

Viewer caution is advised, but you can now watch Saltburn from the comfort of your own living room.

Barry Keoghan leads an all-star cast in Saltburn.

It has become one of the most talked about films of 2023, dividing both critics and audiences.

Directed, written and produced by Brit Emerald Fennell, who won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for her debut film Promising Young Female, Saltburn is an uncompromising watch which has become notorious for 'that' bath scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was released in UK cinemas in the middle of November, but here's everything people who prefer watching films at home need to know.

What is Saltburn about?

The plot of Saltburn starts at Oxford University where a working class student becomes obsessed with a wealthy classmate who befriends him and invites him to his family's sprawling ancestral home for the summer.

When he arrives at the mansion (which is called Saltburn) things start to take a turn for the weird.

Who is in Saltburn?

Barry Keoghan stars as working class student Oliver Quick, while Jacon Elordi (who also stars in the soon-to-be-released Priscilla) is the toff who takes him under his wing. They lead an all-star cast that also includes:

Rosamund Pike as Lady Elspeth Catton, Felix's mother

as Lady Elspeth Catton, Felix's mother Richard E. Grant as Sir James Catton, Felix's father

as Sir James Catton, Felix's father Alison Oliver as Venetia Catton, Felix's sister

as Venetia Catton, Felix's sister Archie Madekwe as Farleigh Start, Felix's cousin

as Farleigh Start, Felix's cousin Carey Mulligan as Pamela, Elspeth's friend

as Pamela, Elspeth's friend Paul Rhys as Duncan, Saltburn's butler

as Duncan, Saltburn's butler Ewan Mitchell as Michael Gavey, Oliver's schoolmate

as Michael Gavey, Oliver's schoolmate Sadie Soverall as Annabel

as Annabel Millie Kent as India

as India Reece Shearsmith as Professor Ware

as Professor Ware Dorothy Atkinson as Paula Quick, Oliver's mother

as Paula Quick, Oliver's mother Shaun Dooley as Jeff Quick, Oliver's father

as Jeff Quick, Oliver's father Lolly Adefope as Lady Daphne

as Lady Daphne Joshua McGuire as Henry

Where can I watch Saltburn?

Saltburn can still be found in some cinemas as interest in the film has increased since it was released.

But since December 22 it has also been available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. That means Amazon Prime members can watch it for free. For the rest of us it costs £8.99 per month to be a member - with a free 30 day trial available for new subscribers.

Is Saltburn likely to win any Oscars?

Advertisement Hide Ad