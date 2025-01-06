Lord Sugar will be back on our screens later this month. | BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston

Another group of wannabe business tycoons will be submitting themselves to a series of entrepreneurial tasks.

First broadcast in the UK in February 2005, following the success of the American version featuring a certain Donald J. Trump, The Apprentice is one of the BBC’s most successful shows.

Originally aired on BBC 2 it soon made the transition to BBC One, as viewers became hooked on the tasks set by Amstrad founder Alan (now Lord) Sugar.

There have now been 18 series, with another on the way at the end of this month.

Here’s everything we know so far.

When will the first episode of season 19 of The Apprentice be broadcast?

The opening episode will be on BBC One at 9pm on Thursday, January 30, and will also be available on the BBC iPlayer shortly afterwards.

When will the rest of the series be released?

Following the first episode, further episodes of The Apprentice will be aired every Thursday evening.

Can I binge-watch The Apprentice?

New episodes will only be released on a weekly basis, so if you want to binge-watch it you’ll need to wait until the final episode has been broadcast, at which time the whole series will be available to stream on the BBC iPlayer.

Who will be Lord Sugar’s advisors?

Returning from the last series to act at Lord Sugar’s advisors will be Baroness Karren Brady and former winner Tim Campbell

How many contestants will there be?

This series will see a total of 18 brand new candidates are set to battle it out for the business opportunity of a lifetime.

What is the prize?

In the early years of The Apprentice, as the title would suggest, the winner won a job with one of Lord Sugar’s companies. Now, however, the prize is a £250,000 investment in their business idea, along with mentorship from Lord Sugar himself.

What is the first task of series 18 of The Apprentice?

It’s ‘win or luge’ in the opening episode as the candidates hit the slopes, kicking off the series in the Austrian Alps tasked with selling tour packages.

What is different in this series of The Apprentice?

In previous seasons Lord Sugar has started off with a ‘boy’s team’ and a ‘girl’s team’ before mixing them up after a few tasks. This year the teams will be mixed from the outset.

What other challenges will the candidates face?

Show bosses have alreay revealed some of what is to come. Across the series they will be creating a virtual popstar, turning a ton of potatoes and tomatoes into cash, designing and marketing Easter Eggs, jetting off to Turkey for a corporate hospitality challenge and taking on the classic discount buying task in historic Stratford-upon-Avon. And not forgetting Interviews Week, when the final five will face the grilling of a lifetime from some of Lord Sugar’s trusted business associates.

