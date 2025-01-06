Ministers urged not to meet Donald Trump during potential visit to Scotland

President-elect expected to open new golf course in Aberdeenshire this year

Scottish ministers have been urged not to meet with US President-elect Donald Trump if he visits Scotland this year.

Mr Trump’s son Eric said in November his father would visit Scotland in 2025 for the opening of a new golf course at his club in Aberdeenshire – one of the two he owns in the country.

The Scottish Greens have urged the government to have nothing to do with the visit.

Mr Trump is due to be inaugurated for the second time on January 20 after beating current US Vice-President Kamala Harris in November.

Speaking on the fourth anniversary of the riots at the US Capitol on January 6 2021, Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie – a frequent critic of Mr Trump – said: “Four years ago Donald Trump was inciting rioters to storm the Capitol and block the democratic process. In the time since, he has doubled-down on right-wing conspiracy theories and refused to show even the slightest shred of contrition or regret.

“The prospect of four more years of a racist, climate-wrecking and misogynistic Donald Trump in the White House is one that should concern us all. He is a friend of despots, demagogues and dictators, and a threat to migrant communities, LGBTQ+ people and reproductive rights.

“We cannot stand aside or condone the divisive and hateful politics that he represents.

“With the prospect of Donald Trump coming to Scotland for the opening of his golf course, it is crucial that our government takes a stand for human rights, equality and the other values that Trump has done so much to oppose.

“I urge the First Minister and his colleagues to turn down any meeting requests while he is here. Political relationships with other countries are important, but those relationships should be focused on those who share civilised values and respect for basic democratic norms.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “As the First Minister said in the Scottish Parliament, while there will be political differences from one government to another, it is the duty of the Scottish Government to promote and protect the interests of Scotland.

“The USA is one of Scotland’s most important markets and source of inward investment.

“We greatly appreciate the strong and lasting social, cultural and economic ties we have with the United States.

“Scottish ministers will work to make sure these ties continue to flourish, consistent with the values that underpin Scotland and the United States.”

Sarah Malone, executive president of Trump International Scotland – which manages the president-elect’s interests in Scotland – said: “Patrick Harvie’s puerile behaviour and mindless ranting is an embarrassment to Scotland and does a great disservice to our country.