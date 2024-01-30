Inspired by the American original hosted by Donald Trump before he entered politics, The Apprentice first reached British television screens in 2005.
British business magnate Alan Sugar (now Lord Sugar) has helmed the programme since the start, originally offering the winner a job with a six-figure salary. In later series he has investing £250,000 in the successful candidate’s business plan.
It started life on BBC Two but quickly moved to BBC One after pulling in impressive viewing figures.
This year’s series kicks off this week, with 18 candidates hoping to be the last entrepreneur standing – joining this roll call of previous Apprentice winners.
1. Tim Campbell
Tim Campbell was the first ever winner of The Apprentice, winning a £100,000 job working for Lord Sugar. Since then he's gone on to found the Bright Ideas Trust, helping young people set up businesses, and last year returned to the programme temporarily as one of Lord Sugar's aides - a role that has now become permanent. Photo: Canva/Getty Images
2. Michelle Dewberry
2016 winner Michelle Dewberry also landed a dream job with Lord Sugar, but left after a few months to become a business consultant. Photo: BBC
3. Simon Ambrose
Simon Ambrose was the third contestant to triumph in The Apprentice. He worked in property for Lord Sugar before founding his own property firm. Photo: BBC
4. Lee McQueen
Lee McQueen was king of The Apprentice in 2008. He was hired to work for Lord Sugar’s healthcare company Amscreen, bofore starting his own recruitment consultancy. Photo: BBC