When does Love Island 2023 end: Date of Love Island finale, how to watch Love Island 2023

The summer edition of Love Island 2023 has been full of dumpings and drama already and now the final of the reality show is in sight.

By Graham Falk
Published 18th Jul 2023, 12:13 BST
 Comment
Who will win this year's Love Island final Cr: ITVWho will win this year's Love Island final Cr: ITV
Who will win this year's Love Island final Cr: ITV

It is the reality show that shows no signs of losing it popularity and this summer's edition of the show has been one of the most talked about yet - and now the Love Island 2023 finale is in sight for the contestant.

While there are still a few weeks of drama still to go, fans of the show are already anticipating the final of the competition as the show's usual run of eight weeks closes in.

And viewers have been given boat loads of drama over the past few weeks. Firstly we had the shock dumping of Molly Marsh before her equally shocking return to the show less than two weeks later. Bombshell Ella Barnes proclaimed she was ready for the "battle of the Ellas" on her return and Mitchell still can't decide which girl he really likes.

With the aftermath of Casa Amor still causing vibrations through the villa, strong couples like Whitney and Lochan have been tipped to follow in the footsteps of winter winners Kai and Sanam - though the explosive pairing of Tyrique and Ella could yet pip them to the prize of 50k, according to the latest bookies odds.

When is the Love Island 2023 final

While ITV have not fully confirmed a date for the finale of Love Island 2023, it is likely to air on Monday 30 July - a full eight weeks on from the first episode.

How to watch Love Island 2023

As is each episode of the reality TV series, the final of the Love Island 2023 will be available to watch at 9pm on release day via ITV2. The final will also be available to watch on catch up via ITV's streaming service ITVX - previous episodes of the show and Aftersun are also available via the service.

