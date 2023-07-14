Love Island 2023 summer is now well underway. Here are the latest odds for who will win top girl.

After a special winter series of ITV series Love Island, the popular reality show has returned for its summer series and has already had plenty of drama and dumpings.

And the usual Casa Amor stage of proceedings has sent the Villa into a frenzy, with dramatic recouplings and arguments a plenty. With the final is creeping into the minds of the contestants and the audience, no one is yet clear who could win this summer’s show.

Here are the latest odds for who is expected to be top girl in Love Island 2023.

All odds are provided by SkyBet, please gamble responsibility.

1 . Whitney Adebayo - 6/4 Whitney thought she had found love until Mehdi was taken out of the Villa. Now she is locked in with Lochan, her odds have increased. Photo Sales

2 . Ella Thomas - 11/4 She’s was torn between Tyrique and Ouzy - but has settled with the former. Could the duo win? Photo Sales

3 . Jess Harding - 7/1 Jess seems stuck on Sammy, but with the London boy ‘lipsing’ numerous girls in Casa Amor, could she start looking elsewhere? Or will love return between the pair? Photo Sales

4 . Molly Marsh - 7/1 She's been given a second chance at love after being dumped from the Villa in episode 19. Her and Zach appear to have kissed an made up - so the final could be in sight. Photo Sales