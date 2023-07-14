All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Here are the latest odds for who will finish top girl in Love Island 2023. Cr: ITVHere are the latest odds for who will finish top girl in Love Island 2023. Cr: ITV
Here are the latest odds for who will finish top girl in Love Island 2023. Cr: ITV

Love Island 2023 Latest Odds: Who is favourite to win Top Girl - including Ella Barnes, Jess Harding

Love Island 2023 summer is now well underway. Here are the latest odds for who will win top girl.

By Graham Falk
Published 5th Jul 2023, 14:45 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 14:13 BST

After a special winter series of ITV series Love Island, the popular reality show has returned for its summer series and has already had plenty of drama and dumpings.

And the usual Casa Amor stage of proceedings has sent the Villa into a frenzy, with dramatic recouplings and arguments a plenty. With the final is creeping into the minds of the contestants and the audience, no one is yet clear who could win this summer’s show.

Here are the latest odds for who is expected to be top girl in Love Island 2023.

All odds are provided by SkyBet, please gamble responsibility.

Whitney thought she had found love until Mehdi was taken out of the Villa. Now she is locked in with Lochan, her odds have increased.

1. Whitney Adebayo - 6/4

Whitney thought she had found love until Mehdi was taken out of the Villa. Now she is locked in with Lochan, her odds have increased.

Photo Sales
She’s was torn between Tyrique and Ouzy - but has settled with the former. Could the duo win?

2. Ella Thomas - 11/4

She’s was torn between Tyrique and Ouzy - but has settled with the former. Could the duo win?

Photo Sales
Jess seems stuck on Sammy, but with the London boy ‘lipsing’ numerous girls in Casa Amor, could she start looking elsewhere? Or will love return between the pair?

3. Jess Harding - 7/1

Jess seems stuck on Sammy, but with the London boy ‘lipsing’ numerous girls in Casa Amor, could she start looking elsewhere? Or will love return between the pair?

Photo Sales
She's been given a second chance at love after being dumped from the Villa in episode 19. Her and Zach appear to have kissed an made up - so the final could be in sight.

4. Molly Marsh - 7/1

She's been given a second chance at love after being dumped from the Villa in episode 19. Her and Zach appear to have kissed an made up - so the final could be in sight.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Love Island2023ITV