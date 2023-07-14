All Sections
Love Island 2023 Latest Odds: Who is favourite to win Top Boy - including Scott van Der Sluis and Tyrique Hyde

Love Island 2023 summer is now well underway. Here are the latest odds for who will win top boy.

By Graham Falk
Published 5th Jul 2023, 10:23 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 14:12 BST

Following the limited edition winter series of ITV hit Love Island, the popular reality show returned for its regular summer slot and has already had plenty of drama and dumpings.

The Casa Amor stage of proceedings has sent the Villa into a frenzy and with the final is creeping into the minds of the contestants and the audience, no one is yet clear who could win this summer’s show.

Here are the latest odds for who is expected to be top boy in Love Island 2023.

All odds are provided by SkyBet, please gamble responsibility.

1. Lochan Nowacki - 6/4

Could we have a second Casa Amor winner in a row? The bookies think so, with Lochan the favourite.

2. Tyrique Hyde - 11/4

He 'appears' to have fallen deeply with Ella after originally “missing the game” and is still one of the favourites to win.

3. Zachariah Noble - 7/1

He has had a thing for Molly from the beginning and - despite a slight break - it appears to be back on course for Zachariah.

4. Mitchel Taylor - 8/1

Has Mitch finally found love with new girl Abi? Potentially - it has certainly improved his odds to win. However, the introduction of Ella Barnes could throw a spanner in the works.

