When Does Doctor Who Season 15 Start? Release date and episode schedule as Ncuti Gatwa returns to the TARDIS
It’s nearly time to return to the TARDIS for Ncuti Gatwa’s second full series of timetravelling adventures.
Following an eight episode long first season and a Christmas special, the Rwandan-Scottish actor has another eight adventures in the can.
The BBC and Disney, who co-own the franchaise, have yet to confirm he’ll be back for a third season, saying a decision will be made after the conclusion of the current run.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is the first episode of Doctor Who season 15 being released?
The first episode, entitled The Robot Revolution, will be broadcast at 6.15pm on Saturday, April 12, on BBC One. Shortly afterwards it will be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer and will be repeated on BBC 2 at 2.20am on Friday, April 18.
What is the first episode of season 15 of Doctor Who about?
The episode description reads: “When robots from outer space kidnap nurse Belinda Chandra, the Doctor embarks on an epic intergalactic quest to get his new friend back home to Earth.”
Who stars in the first episode of season 15 of Doctor Who?
The full cast for the episode is as follows:
- The Doctor: Ncuti Gatwa
- Belinda Chandra: Varada Sethu
- Alan Budd: Jonny Green
- Manny: Max Parker
- Mrs Flood: Anita Dobson
- Kirby Blake: Thalia Dudek
- Stefan Haines: Jeffin Kunjumon
- Receptionist: Belinda Owusu
- Tombo: Tom Storey
- Robot 1: Stephen Love
- Robot 2: Robert Strange
- Voice of the Robots: Nicholas Briggs
- Sasha 55: Evelyn Miller
- Robot 3: Charles Sandford
- Robot 4: Lucas Edwards
- Scoley: Caleb Hughes
- Shago: Nadine Higgin
- Prime Minister: William Ellis
How many episodes are in the second season of Doctor Who?
There will be be eight episodes in the season, as follows:
- The Robot Revolution
- Lux
- The Well
- Lucky Day
- The Story & the Engine
- The Interstellar Song Contest
- Wish World
- The Reality War
When will the other episodes in season two of Doctor Who be released?
One episode will be released at the same time every Saturday, meaning the season finale will air at 6.15pm on Saturday, May 31.
Who is writing season two of Doctor Who?
Russell T Davies will be writing the first two episodes, the last two episodes and co-writes the third episode with Sharma Angel Walfall. Episodes 4-6 will be authored by, respectively, Pete McTighe, Inua Ellams and Juno Dawson
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.