Ncuti Gatwa is back as the Doctor.

There looks like being plenty of thrills and spills in the new series of the beloved BBC sci-fi series.

It’s nearly time to return to the TARDIS for Ncuti Gatwa’s second full series of timetravelling adventures.

Following an eight episode long first season and a Christmas special, the Rwandan-Scottish actor has another eight adventures in the can.

The BBC and Disney, who co-own the franchaise, have yet to confirm he’ll be back for a third season, saying a decision will be made after the conclusion of the current run.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the first episode of Doctor Who season 15 being released?

The first episode, entitled The Robot Revolution, will be broadcast at 6.15pm on Saturday, April 12, on BBC One. Shortly afterwards it will be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer and will be repeated on BBC 2 at 2.20am on Friday, April 18.

What is the first episode of season 15 of Doctor Who about?

The episode description reads: “When robots from outer space kidnap nurse Belinda Chandra, the Doctor embarks on an epic intergalactic quest to get his new friend back home to Earth.”

Who stars in the first episode of season 15 of Doctor Who?

The full cast for the episode is as follows:

The Doctor: Ncuti Gatwa

Belinda Chandra: Varada Sethu

Alan Budd: Jonny Green

Manny: Max Parker

Mrs Flood: Anita Dobson

Kirby Blake: Thalia Dudek

Stefan Haines: Jeffin Kunjumon

Receptionist: Belinda Owusu

Tombo: Tom Storey

Robot 1: Stephen Love

Robot 2: Robert Strange

Voice of the Robots: Nicholas Briggs

Sasha 55: Evelyn Miller

Robot 3: Charles Sandford

Robot 4: Lucas Edwards

Scoley: Caleb Hughes

Shago: Nadine Higgin

Prime Minister: William Ellis

How many episodes are in the second season of Doctor Who?

There will be be eight episodes in the season, as follows:

The Robot Revolution Lux The Well Lucky Day The Story & the Engine The Interstellar Song Contest Wish World The Reality War

When will the other episodes in season two of Doctor Who be released?

One episode will be released at the same time every Saturday, meaning the season finale will air at 6.15pm on Saturday, May 31.

Who is writing season two of Doctor Who?