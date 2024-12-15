Hundreds of thousands of pounds of culture funding is under threat in Dundee

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of Scotland's leading arts venues has warned it is facing the prospect of closure after being targeted for council cuts - as industry leaders warned the "cultural future" of Dundee is under threat.

The Dundee Contemporary Arts centre has been open since 1999.

Dundee Contemporary Arts (DCA), which has been running for more than 25 years, said a partial or full cut of its local authority support would have "catastrophic consequences".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dundee Contemporary Arts centre has been open since 1999. Picture: Erika Stevenson

The Dundee Rep theatre, where actors Brian Cox and Ncuti Gatwa both started their careers, could also lose 100 per cent of its council funding, along with the Discovery and Verdant Works attractions, Dundee Science Centre and the Dundee Unesco City of Design team.

The DCA said any funding reduction would put jobs at risk at the venue, which includes two dedicated exhibition spaces, an art house cinema, a print studio and a cafe-bar.

Dundee Rep is one of Scotland's best-known regional theatres.

Dundee Rep has warned a combination of council funding cuts and uncertainty over its government funding, which it receives through Creative Scotland, after March could "significantly impact" its future work.

Creative Dundee, which works with arts organisations and freelancers in the city, said the threats to council funding and a recent postponement of long-term funding decisions by Creative Scotland had created a "perfect storm" that risked undoing decades of work to build the city's cultural reputation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council has suggested culture funding cuts worth more than £660,000 could be made next year in an online consultation over how to tackle a potential budget shortfall of £15.6 million. The survey warns cultural organisations may have to "reduce the volume of activity they undertake" if their funding is reduced.

However, it adds: "The council does not have a statutory duty to provide financial support to cultural organisations. They may be able to offset funding reductions through other income sources."

The prospect of cuts in council funding has emerged weeks after both DCA Dundee and Dundee Rep raised fears over their future financial stability due to Creative Scotland's three-month delay in announcing a new three-year funding programme after the Scottish Government refused to commit a budget.

Ministers finally ringfenced £54m a year for the new multi-year funding programme when the Scottish Budget was announced earlier this month. However, Creative Scotland still faces tough funding calls in meeting demand from 281 organisations when final decisions are made next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A DCA spokesperson "Removal or reduction of this vital core council funding would have catastrophic consequences for us.

""Our finances are precarious and our reserves depleted following a perfect storm of inflation and rising costs, year-on-year standstill or reduced funding from our core funders, and reduced attendance post-Covid. We simply cannot afford a significant cut to our core funding."

In a letter to councillors, DCA Dundee director Beth Bate said the organisation was "deeply concerned" that both of its vital core funding streams were now under threat.

Beth Bate is director of the Dundee Contemporary Arts centre, which has been open since 1999. Picture: Erika Stevenson

She said: "If this consultation is an indication of the council's willingness to remove our core funding - particularly if we don't receive the full amount we have requested from Creative Scotland - it could mean the permanent closure of DCA."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dundee Rep executive director Liam Sinclair said: "Proposed budget reductions by the council, combined with delays in key funding decisions from Creative Scotland, could significantly impact the future of our work.

"These cuts would make it harder for young people to grow their confidence in our creative classes, reduce the support we offer through our community programmes, and take away the moments of joy and connection that our productions bring to audiences across Dundee and beyond."

A spokesperson for the council said: "The council has a legal requirement to set a balanced budget every year. The current financial outlook makes this exceptionally challenging and difficult decisions will have to be taken.