1 . Riz Ahmed

Rapper and actor Riz Ahmed is now clear favourite to take over from Ncuti Gatwa, priced at just 2/1 - that's a 33 per cent chance of his taking the role. He was nominted for an Oscar for his performance in 'Sound of Metal' and is one half of hiphop duo Swet Shot Boys. He's about to play the title role in a new adaptation of 'Hamlet'. | Getty Images