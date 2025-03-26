It’s been less than two years since Rwandan-Scottish actor Ncuti Gatwa was confirmed as the 15th Doctor Who - but rumours are rife that he’s set to quit the role.
His second season as the Doctor is set to come to a conclusion later this year, with no third season yet confirmed by Disney and the BBC, who co-own the frachaise.
Speculation has been growing as to who might take over the TARDIS in one of the biggest roles in British television.
1. Riz Ahmed
Rapper and actor Riz Ahmed is now clear favourite to take over from Ncuti Gatwa, priced at just 2/1 - that's a 33 per cent chance of his taking the role. He was nominted for an Oscar for his performance in 'Sound of Metal' and is one half of hiphop duo Swet Shot Boys. He's about to play the title role in a new adaptation of 'Hamlet'. | Getty Images
2. Josh O'Connor
'The Crown' star Josh O'Connor has been tipped to play James Bond, but he's also second favourite to play the timelord - priced at 7/2. | Getty Images
3. Jack Lowden
Jack Lowden is third favourite to play the Doctor - following fellow Scot Ncuti Gatwa. He's been critically-acclaimed for his perfomance in spy television series 'Slow Horses'. He's a 5/1 shot. | AFP via Getty Images
4. David Tennant
Scottish actor David Tennant has already pulled double Doctor duties, playing both the 10th and the 14th incarnations of the time-travelling character. He'd be a popular choice to return for a third time and is the current fourth favourite, with odds of 6/1. | Getty Images