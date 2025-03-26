Could one of these famous famous faces be set to take over the TARDIS?Could one of these famous famous faces be set to take over the TARDIS?
Could one of these famous famous faces be set to take over the TARDIS? | Canva/Getty Images

Next Doctor Who Latest: The 13 actors tipped to take over the TARDIS - as Riz Ahmed becomes favourite

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 26th Mar 2025, 14:57 BST

There are some big names in the frame to become the iconic timelord.

It’s been less than two years since Rwandan-Scottish actor Ncuti Gatwa was confirmed as the 15th Doctor Who - but rumours are rife that he’s set to quit the role.

His second season as the Doctor is set to come to a conclusion later this year, with no third season yet confirmed by Disney and the BBC, who co-own the frachaise.

Speculation has been growing as to who might take over the TARDIS in one of the biggest roles in British television.

Here are the 13 favourites, according to betideas.com.

Rapper and actor Riz Ahmed is now clear favourite to take over from Ncuti Gatwa, priced at just 2/1 - that's a 33 per cent chance of his taking the role. He was nominted for an Oscar for his performance in 'Sound of Metal' and is one half of hiphop duo Swet Shot Boys. He's about to play the title role in a new adaptation of 'Hamlet'.

1. Riz Ahmed

Rapper and actor Riz Ahmed is now clear favourite to take over from Ncuti Gatwa, priced at just 2/1 - that's a 33 per cent chance of his taking the role. He was nominted for an Oscar for his performance in 'Sound of Metal' and is one half of hiphop duo Swet Shot Boys. He's about to play the title role in a new adaptation of 'Hamlet'. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
'The Crown' star Josh O'Connor has been tipped to play James Bond, but he's also second favourite to play the timelord - priced at 7/2.

2. Josh O'Connor

'The Crown' star Josh O'Connor has been tipped to play James Bond, but he's also second favourite to play the timelord - priced at 7/2. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Jack Lowden is third favourite to play the Doctor - following fellow Scot Ncuti Gatwa. He's been critically-acclaimed for his perfomance in spy television series 'Slow Horses'. He's a 5/1 shot.

3. Jack Lowden

Jack Lowden is third favourite to play the Doctor - following fellow Scot Ncuti Gatwa. He's been critically-acclaimed for his perfomance in spy television series 'Slow Horses'. He's a 5/1 shot. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Scottish actor David Tennant has already pulled double Doctor duties, playing both the 10th and the 14th incarnations of the time-travelling character. He'd be a popular choice to return for a third time and is the current fourth favourite, with odds of 6/1.

4. David Tennant

Scottish actor David Tennant has already pulled double Doctor duties, playing both the 10th and the 14th incarnations of the time-travelling character. He'd be a popular choice to return for a third time and is the current fourth favourite, with odds of 6/1. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Doctor WhoRiz AhmedBBC
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice