Wednesday is back on UK screens in September. | Netflix

One of the most popular series in television streaming is returning to our screens.

Based on The Addams Family characters that first appeared in comic strips in The New Yorker magazine in 1938, before being made into a television series and several films,Wednesday premiered on Netflix in 2022.

It was an immediate success, becoming the second most watched Netflix series in history (after Squad Game) and attracting critical acclaim - particularly for Jenna Ortega’s lead performance.

It tells the story of Wednesday Addams, who is expelled after putting live piranhas into the school's pool. She is moved to her parents’ former school, Nevermore Academy, which specialises in educating “outcasts and monsters”.

In season one she used her newly-aquired psychic abilities to solve a murder mystery as she struggled to fit in with her schoolmates.

The first part of the second season was released in early August and saw Wednesday have to cope with a new school tormentor and the arrival of her brother Pugsley.

But fans were left waiting for the second half following a cliffhanger in episode four.

The wait is nearly over though - here’s what you need to know.

When is the second part of Wednesday Season 2 released on Netflix?

The second half of the series will arrive on Netflix UK on Wednesday (appropriately enough), September 3. UK viewers will be able to watch it anytime after 8pm.

What guest stars are appearing in Wednesday Season 2?

There are plenty of big names appearing in Season 2, including:

Christopher Lloyd as Professor Orloff

as Professor Orloff Heather Matarazzo as Judi Spannagel

as Judi Spannagel Thandiwe Newton as Dr. Rachael Fairburn

as Dr. Rachael Fairburn Anthony Michael Hall as Ron Kruger

as Ron Kruger Joanna Lumley as Grandmama Hester Frump

as Grandmama Hester Frump Frances O'Connor as Francoise Galpin

as Francoise Galpin Lady Gaga as Rosaline Rotwood

as Rosaline Rotwood Steve Buscemi as Barry Dort

as Barry Dort Billie Piper as Isadora Capri

as Isadora Capri Evie Templeton as Agnes DeMille

as Agnes DeMille Owen Painter as Slurp

as Slurp Noah B. Taylor as Bruno Yuson

as Bruno Yuson Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester Addams

as Uncle Fester Addams Haley Joel Osment as Chet LaTroy

They join the main cast which includes:

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams,

as Wednesday Addams, Gwendoline Christie as Larissa Weems

as Larissa Weems Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams

as Pugsley Addams Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams

as Gomez Addams Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams

as Morticia Addams Jamie McShane as Donovan Galpin

as Donovan Galpin Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin

as Tyler Galpin Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair

as Enid Sinclair Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay

as Bianca Barclay Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus

as Ajax Petropolus Christina Ricci as Marilyn Thornhill/Laurel Gates

as Marilyn Thornhill/Laurel Gates Moosa Mostafa as Eugene Ottinger,

How many episodes are there left in the series?

The second half of the series will contain four additional episodes and there’s good new for binge-watchers - they’ll all drop at the same time so there will be no more waits.

What happened at the end of the first part of season 2 of Wednesday?