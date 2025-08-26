The Thursday Murder Club: When can I watch the film on Netflix? Cinemas release, cast, plot

The Thursday Murder Club will be available to stream on Netflix this week. | Netflix

It’s one of the most eagerly-anticipated releases of the year.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Television producer and presenter Richard Osman made publishing history in 2020 when his crime novel The Thursday Murder Club became the bestselling Christmas title - a first for a debut writer.

Another three books have followed, with a fifth on the way, including 2023’s The Last Devil To Die which topped the New York Times Bestseller list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It seemed just a matter of time until it became a film and, sure enough, Steven Spielberg’s company Amblin Entertainment bought up the rights in late 2020, with filming starting in 2023.

Spielberg himself acted as a producer on the film, which quickly attracted an all-star cast, including Scottish actor David Tennant and Celia Imrie, whose father came from Glasgow.

It’s not long now until Netflix subscribers will be able to see the results for themselves.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When can I watch The Thursday Murder Club on television?

The Thursday Murder Club will be available to stream on Netflix on Thursday (fittingly enough), August 28. You can watch it at any time after 8am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the cast of The Thursday Murder Club?

Here are all the main actors in the film - and who they play:

Helen Mirren as Elizabeth Best, a retired spy

as Elizabeth Best, a retired spy Pierce Brosnan as Ron Ritchie, a retired union leader

as Ron Ritchie, a retired union leader Ben Kingsley as Ibrahim Arif, a retired psychiatrist

as Ibrahim Arif, a retired psychiatrist Celia Imrie as Joyce Meadowcroft, a retired nurse

as Joyce Meadowcroft, a retired nurse David Tennant as Ian Ventham

as Ian Ventham Jonathan Pryce as Stephen Best, Elizabeth's husband

as Stephen Best, Elizabeth's husband Naomi Ackie as PC Donna De Freitas, a local police officer

as PC Donna De Freitas, a local police officer Daniel Mays as DCI Chris Hudson

as DCI Chris Hudson Henry Lloyd-Hughes as Bogdan

as Bogdan Richard E. Grant as Bobby Tanner

as Bobby Tanner Tom Ellis as Jason Ritchie, Ron's son

as Jason Ritchie, Ron's son Geoff Bell as Tony Curran

as Tony Curran Paul Freeman as John Grey

as John Grey Sarah Niles as Patrice De Freitas, Donna's mother

as Patrice De Freitas, Donna's mother Ingrid Oliver as Joanna Meadowcroft, Joyce's daughter

What is the plot of The Thursday Murder Club?

The Netflix synopsis reads: “A group of senior sleuths passionate about solving cold cases get plunged into a real-life murder mystery in this comic crime caper based on the novel.”

How many Thursday Murder Club books are there?

There’s plenty of material available for sequels to the film, as Richard Osman has already published four novels - with another on the way. They are as follows:

The Thursday Murder Club (2020)

The Man Who Died Twice (2021)

The Bullet That Missed (2022)

The Last Devil to Die (2023)

The Impossible Fortune (set for release in 2025)

Was the Thursday Murder Club in cinemas?

The film premeiered at London’s Leicester Square Cinema on August 21 before having a very limited cinematic release from August 22 in around 60 cinemas. If you want to see it in Scotland before it hits Netflix you have two options - the Everyman Cinema in Edinburgh and the Everyman Cinema in Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is The Thursday Murder Club a good film?