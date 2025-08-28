The gang are back for a 17th series of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia | FX

The record-breaking comedy is back on UK screens...finally.

The first series of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia premiered back in August 2005, following the misadventures of a group of friends who run an Irish pub.

Starring Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito, it has now run for 17 morally bankcrupt seasons - making it the longest running American live-action sitcom of all time.

Season 18 is already on its way, but UK fans have been left wondering when season 17, which ran in the USA from July 9 to August 20, would arrive.

But now the wait is nearly over - with it landing on Netflix UK soon.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When can I watch Season 17 of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia on Netflix in the UK?

The new season of the sitcom will drop on Netflix on Monday, September 1, with the whole series being available to stream. You can watch it anytime from 8am.

How many episodes are in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17?

There will be eight new episodes of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia to enjoy.

What are the titles of the new episodes of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia?

Here are all eight episodes and the offical plot synopsis for each:

The Gang F***s Up Abbott Elementary: Ava Coleman, the principal of Abbott Elementary, reveals extra footage of the Gang's "community service". Frank Is in a Coma: Frank ends up in a coma, resulting in Dennis, Mac, and Charlie reevaluating their future and pitching a new business idea, while Dee goes through the five stages of grief. Mac and Dennis Become EMTs: Amid an obsession with peppers, Frank accidentally poisons a man, causing Dennis and Mac to decide to become EMTs, while the others set up a food delivery system. Thought Leadership: A Corporate Conversation: When a scheme involving slap fights and a cybertruck goes horribly wrong, the Gang debate which of them is to blame for it.1755 The Gang Goes to a Dog Track: Frank tricks the Gang into going to a dog track, where Dennis and Dee become drawn into gambling, while Mac and Charlie meet a philosophical dog-obsessed janitor. Overage Drinking: A National Concern: Dennis and Dee attempt to create a teen drama by seducing a couple they met in high school, while Mac and Charlie, searching for a missing Frank, see themselves in a thriller. The Gang Gets Ready for Prime Time: After Frank is chosen to appear on The Golden Bachelor, the Gang does a focus group of the dinner to prepare for being filmed. The Golden Bachelor Live: The season of The Golden Bachelor featuring Frank is shown.

What is the cast of Season 17 of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia?

Here’s everybody you will see on screen during Season 17, and who they play.

Charlie Day as Charlie Kelly

as Charlie Kelly Glenn Howerton as Dennis Reynolds

as Dennis Reynolds Rob McElhenney as Ronald "Mac" McDonald

as Ronald "Mac" McDonald Kaitlin Olson as Deandra "Dee" ("Sweet Dee") Reynolds

as Deandra "Dee" ("Sweet Dee") Reynolds Danny DeVito as Frank Reynolds

as Frank Reynolds Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues

as Janine Teagues Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard

as Barbara Howard Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie

as Gregory Eddie Janelle James as Ava Coleman

as Ava Coleman Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill

as Jacob Hill Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti

as Melissa Schemmenti William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson

as Mr. Johnson Brian Unger as The Lawyer

as The Lawyer Mary Elizabeth Ellis as The Waitress

as The Waitress Alex Wolff as Simon

as Simon Audrey Wasilewski as Nurse

as Nurse Grayson Berry as Sparky

as Sparky Marlon Young as Louis

as Louis David Hornsby as Matthew "Rickety Cricket" Mara

as Matthew "Rickety Cricket" Mara Andrew Friedman as Uncle Jack

as Uncle Jack Jaimie Alexander as Tammy

as Tammy Robert Adamson as Trey

as Trey Artemis Pebdani as Artemis

as Artemis Jesse Palmer as Himself

as Himself Audrey Corsa as Cock Chewa

as Cock Chewa Lynne Marie Stewart as Bonnie Kelly

as Bonnie Kelly Carol Kane as Sam

When will Season 18 of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia be released?

Danny DeVito has said that production of the next series will start in January 2026 so expect it to arrive in late 2026 in the UK.

