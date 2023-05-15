Trending TV: 5 must-stream Bafta-nominated series and where to watch them including White Lotus

Streaming platforms including Netflix, NowTV and Disney+ have dominated must-watch television lately. Here are five essential series to catch up on after the Bafta TV Awards ceremony - including White Lotus.

Sunday’s Bafta TV awards celebrated the best our small screens have to offer and in recent years streaming series have made their mark. Here is a selection of must-watch Bafta-nominated TV available to stream at home right now.

1) Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone (iPlayer) Winner: ‘Specialist Factual’

Adam Curtis’s critically acclaimed series of films trace what became the roots of Putin’s 21st century Russian empire. What was like to live through the collapse of communism, and how did the rise of democracy in its ashes lead us to now? An essential watch.

2)What We Do in the Shadows (Disney+) Nominated: ‘Best Male Performance in a Comedy - Matt Berry’

What if instead of a dark and stormy castle, vampires lived together in a suburban home…on Staten Island…with a film crew? This mockumentary series has quietly got its fangs into audiences as one of the sharpest comedies around. Darth Marenghi’s Darkplace alumnus Matt Berry smoulders as ex-pat English aristocratic vampire, Laszlo.

3) Bad Sisters (Apple TV+) Winner: ‘Supporting Actress - Anne-Marie Duff’

Set in Dublin - and based on a Flemish series - this dark comedy murder mystery bears what critics have dubbed creator Sharon Horgan’s trademark ‘salty warmth’. The show’s focus leans more towards the family drama and comedy than the mystery itself and is perhaps better for it.

4) Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix) Winner: ‘International’

Evan Peters’ twisted turn as serial killer Dahmer shocked audiences on its release and charts the impact police failings and apathy had on a killing spree which claimed the lives of 17 people. The show was not without controversy and sparked a fierce reaction from some victim’s families.

5) White Lotus (Sky Atlantic / Now TV) Nominated: ‘International’

