Late Night With The Devil is receiving rave reviews and is showing is cinemas this week. Cr. Umbrella Entertainment.

Late Night With The Devil

If you only go and see one film this weekend, make it this one. Released to little fanfare, a number of cinemas have now been forced to put on extra screenings after cinema goers handed this David Dastmalchian horror rave reviews. It has a perfect 100% score on film review site Rotten Tomatoes and is set in the late 1970s as we are introduced to a charismatic TV show host named Jack Delroy. However, when TV host unleashes unspeakable evil into the world following a live broadcast go wrong, Hell is let loose - literally.

Monster

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another film that has been a hit with audiences, Monster is a Japanese psychological dramatic mystery that begins when a determined single Mother demands answers from her son's school teacher after he begins to act out of character.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Written and directed by Patty Jenkins, this film is her debut feature and is definitely one that will be a hit with those who love mystery thrillers.

Copa 71

Released in cinemas on March 23, Copa71 has already been handed the title of one of the "great football documentaries" and tells the story of the 1971 Women's World Cup. An 'unofficial' tournament that pulled in crowds of more than 100,000, it was somehow erased from the record books despite its huge success.

With the story largely told by the pioneering footballers who took part, the film gives an extraordinary insight into the 1971 Women's World Cup and its fascinating story.

Drive Away Dolls

While it has been given a lukewarm reception by critics, cinema goers appear to have handed Ethan Coen's debut solo feature a big thumbs up. Starring Margaret Qualley (Poor Things) as a gay woman in search of a new start after a break up. She embarks on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee with her friend, but things quickly go wrong when they meet with a group of inept criminals on the journey.

Origin