Trending Cinema: 5 of the best new films to go and see this weekend - including Late Night With The Devil
Late Night With The Devil
If you only go and see one film this weekend, make it this one. Released to little fanfare, a number of cinemas have now been forced to put on extra screenings after cinema goers handed this David Dastmalchian horror rave reviews. It has a perfect 100% score on film review site Rotten Tomatoes and is set in the late 1970s as we are introduced to a charismatic TV show host named Jack Delroy. However, when TV host unleashes unspeakable evil into the world following a live broadcast go wrong, Hell is let loose - literally.
Monster
Another film that has been a hit with audiences, Monster is a Japanese psychological dramatic mystery that begins when a determined single Mother demands answers from her son's school teacher after he begins to act out of character.
Written and directed by Patty Jenkins, this film is her debut feature and is definitely one that will be a hit with those who love mystery thrillers.
Copa 71
Released in cinemas on March 23, Copa71 has already been handed the title of one of the "great football documentaries" and tells the story of the 1971 Women's World Cup. An 'unofficial' tournament that pulled in crowds of more than 100,000, it was somehow erased from the record books despite its huge success.
With the story largely told by the pioneering footballers who took part, the film gives an extraordinary insight into the 1971 Women's World Cup and its fascinating story.
Drive Away Dolls
While it has been given a lukewarm reception by critics, cinema goers appear to have handed Ethan Coen's debut solo feature a big thumbs up. Starring Margaret Qualley (Poor Things) as a gay woman in search of a new start after a break up. She embarks on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee with her friend, but things quickly go wrong when they meet with a group of inept criminals on the journey.
Origin
The Oscar nominated biographical drama film is screening in select Scottish cinemas over the next week. Based on the life of author Isabel Wilkerson, Origin details the journey taken by her as she wrote the book 'Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents' all while attempting to overcome her own personal tragedy.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.