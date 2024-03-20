Unless you live on the moon(raker?) then you can't fail to have noticed that English heartthrob Aaron Taylor-Johnson is now odds on the be named the next James Bond.

The rumours of who would be taking the role have been rife ever since Daniel Craig hung up his tuxedo and decided to pass on the torch on his role as the famous British spy.

Taylor-Johnson certainly seems to be a perfect choice in many ways. Handsome, tall and a damn good actor. However, not everyone is happy with the choice, so following the news we decided to ask The Scotsman readers who they think should be the next 007.

So who does our readers believe would be the best 007? Here are the 10 actors our readers choose as the best choice for the new James Bond.

1 . Tom Hardy By far the most popular choice with our readers was the Hammersmith born 46-year-old.

2 . Sam Heughan The 43-year old Outlander star was another huge favourite among our readers, with many believing the Balmaclellan born actor is the perfect choice.

3 . Henry Cavill He's already been Superman and and starred in the The Witcher. Could the 40-year-old add Bond to his list? Our readers believe he definitely could.