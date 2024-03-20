Who should be the next James Bond? Cr: Getty ImagesWho should be the next James Bond? Cr: Getty Images
James Bond: 10 actors that should be the new 007 as Aaron Taylor-Johnson rumours mount - including Sam Heughan

Here are 10 actors our readers believe should be the new James Bond as Aaron Taylor-Johnson is reportedly offered the role.

By Graham Falk
Published 20th Mar 2024, 09:10 GMT

Unless you live on the moon(raker?) then you can't fail to have noticed that English heartthrob Aaron Taylor-Johnson is now odds on the be named the next James Bond.

The rumours of who would be taking the role have been rife ever since Daniel Craig hung up his tuxedo and decided to pass on the torch on his role as the famous British spy.

Taylor-Johnson certainly seems to be a perfect choice in many ways. Handsome, tall and a damn good actor. However, not everyone is happy with the choice, so following the news we decided to ask The Scotsman readers who they think should be the next 007.

So who does our readers believe would be the best 007? Here are the 10 actors our readers choose as the best choice for the new James Bond.

By far the most popular choice with our readers was the Hammersmith born 46-year-old.

1. Tom Hardy

By far the most popular choice with our readers was the Hammersmith born 46-year-old.

The 43-year old Outlander star was another huge favourite among our readers, with many believing the Balmaclellan born actor is the perfect choice.

2. Sam Heughan

The 43-year old Outlander star was another huge favourite among our readers, with many believing the Balmaclellan born actor is the perfect choice. Photo: Contributed

He's already been Superman and and starred in the The Witcher. Could the 40-year-old add Bond to his list? Our readers believe he definitely could.

3. Henry Cavill

He's already been Superman and and starred in the The Witcher. Could the 40-year-old add Bond to his list? Our readers believe he definitely could. Photo: Pablo Cuadra

Another Scottish choice is the Bodyguard actor, with many believing the 37-year-old Elderslie born actor would be a perfect choice as the next Bond.

4. Richard Madden

Another Scottish choice is the Bodyguard actor, with many believing the 37-year-old Elderslie born actor would be a perfect choice as the next Bond. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

