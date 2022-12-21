Top films of 2022: Here are the UK's 15 highest grossing movies of 2022 - and how they rated on Rotten Tomatoes
These 15 films were the highest grossing at the UK Box Office in 2022 – here is how film fans rated them via Rotten Tomatoes.
After a disrupted two years at the cinema, it felt like blockbuster hit after blockbuster for film fans in 2022.
With breakout horrors, all action drama and some wonderfully witty comedy, it is safe to safe the industry has bounced back from its period of uncertainly after launching a number of hugely successful films.
While everyone will have their own take on what movies were their own personal favourite – we even did a top 10 – the films that made the highest amount at the UK Box Office can not be disputed.
But despite making the dough, did these films leave film fans on a high, or asking for a refund?
Here are the year’s top 15 highest grossing movies according to iMDb and how film fans rated them on respected film site Rotten Tomatoes.