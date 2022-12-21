With Christmas Day on the horizon, households across the country are already delving into their television guides to see what films, specials and reruns are screening in the UK this festive season.
While streaming our favourite festive hits on Netflix and Disney+ has become more prominent as the years have passed, no Christmas family get together would be complete without sitting round the television to watch festive television hits in front of the fire after Christmas dinner.
From family fun programmes to entertain the kids to romantic comedy films and much loved comedy specials families, take a look at our guide to what you can watch on Christmas Day this year.
Films on TV on Christmas Day 2022
BBC One
When Harry Met Sally – 12:05am
Aladdin (2019) – 3:10pm
BBC Two
What's Love Got to Do With It? – 12:35am
White Christmas – 11:35am
Gentlemen Prefer Blondes – 3:10pm
Some Like it Hot – 4:40pm
STV/ITV1
Love Actually – 10:35pm
Channel 4
The Snowman – 11:25am
The Snowdog – 11:55am
The Great Escape – 1:50pm
Home Alone 2: Lost In New York – 5:30pm
ITV2
E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial – 3:25pm
Back to the Future – 5:45pm
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again – 8pm
Christmas Day TV for kids
BBC One
Abominable – 11:35am
A Shaun the Sheep Movie : Farmageddon – 1pm
BBC Two
Wallace and Gromit : A Close Shave – 10am
Wallace and Gromit : The Wrong Trousers – 10:35am
Wallace and Gromit : A Matter of Loaf & Death – 11:05am
STV/ITV1
Hotel Transylvania: Enter The Nose Picker/Hide & Shriek – 5am and 5:15am
The Madagascar Penguins in a Christmas Caper – 6:35am
Donkey's Carolling Christmas-Tacular – 6:50am
Channel 4
The Bee Movie – 7:45am
Kung Fu Panda 2 – 9:45am
ITV2
Film Beethoven's Christmas Adventure – 8am
Merry Madagascar – 9:50am
Trolls Holiday – 10:25am
It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie – 10:50am
Kung Fu Panda Holiday – 12:35pm
Peter Pan (2003) – 2:20pm
Christmas specials on TV for Christmas Day 2021
BBC One
10.25pm Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas Special
6.25pm Michael McIntyre's Christmas Wheel
7.55pm Call the Midwife Christmas Special
BBC Two
Stacey Solomon's Crafty Christmas – 2:30am
The Great British Sewing Bee : Celebrity Christmas Special – 3:30am
The Morecambe and Wise Christmas Show 1972 – 7:10pm
STV/ITV1
Ainsley's Festive Flavours - 2pm
Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow – 3:10pm
The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special 2022 – 5pm
Ant & Dec's Limitless Win Christmas Special – 8pm
Doc Martin Christmas Special – 9:05pm
Channel 4
Great Christmas Bake Off – 12:30pm
Gogglebox 2022 – 9:05pm
The Great Festive Pottery Throwdown – 7:50pm
ITV2
Gordon, Gino and Fred: Christmas Road Trip - Three Unwise Men – 10:25pm
Family Guy Christmas special – 11:25pm