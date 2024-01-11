These are the favourites to win the television series that delights in lies and deceit.

The Traitors is back - and once again 22 strangers have been locked in a spooky castle, split into Traitors and Faithfuls, then encouraged to lie their way to a £120,000 top prize.

The second series of the BBC hit show started on Wednesday, January 3, when the first three episodes dropped at the same time on the BBC iPlayer.

Already there have been numerous twists and turns, and there are sure to be plenty more to come.

Several contestants have already been murdered or banished but who is most likely to walk away with the cash?

Here's who the bookies think has the best chance.

1 . Paul Traitor Paul, a 36-year-old business manager from Manchester, is the 5/1 favourite to win season two of The Traitors. Photo Sales

2 . Jonny 31-year-old Faithful ex-military man Jonny, from Bedfordshire, is second favourite, with odds of 11/2. Photo Sales

3 . Harry Third favourite is Traitor Harry, the 22-year-old British Army Engineer from Slough. He's priced at 7/1. Photo Sales