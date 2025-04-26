David Tennant says he wishes JK Rowling ‘no ill will’ but says we should ‘let people be’

David Tennant was previously criticised by JK Rowling

The Harry Potter author has previously taken jabs at the Scottish actor over his comments on trans rights

Doctor Who actor David Tennant has said he wishes writer JK Rowling “no ill will” but thinks that we, as a society, should “just let people be”.

The Harry Potter author has previously taken jabs at the Scottish TV and film star, 54, over his comments on trans rights, and has spoken in support of the recent Supreme Court ruling that the term “woman” in the Equality Act refers to a biological woman.

Appearing on ITV1 show The Assembly, Tennant became emotional as he explained why he is an ally for the LGBT+ community.

“When I was a teenager, there was this thing that Mrs Thatcher’s government introduced called Section 28, which was about stopping the promotion of homosexuality in school, which was a weird umbrella term, which was basically saying it was illegal to talk about being gay in school, or to suggest that that might be a normal way of behaving.

“We look back on that now as a medieval, absurd thing to try and say.

“And I think the way the trans community is being demonised and othered is exactly the same. It’s become this kind of political football.”

Section 28 was enacted in May 1988 and made the promotion of homosexuality by local authorities an offence. It was fully repealed in 2003.

In November 2024, Rowling posted to X that her “thoughts and prayers” were “with David Tennant at this very difficult time” alongside a photo announcing that Kemi Badenoch had been elected leader of the Conservative Party.

The MP has been outspoken on her views in the gender debate and said, prior to the Supreme Court ruling, that extra protections for single sex spaces were required because “predators” are exploiting transgender rights.

Accepting an award at the British LGBT Awards in June 2024 Tennant said he wished that Ms Badenoch, the former UK Minister for Women and Equalities, would “shut up”.

Asked how he felt about being called out by Rowling, Tennant said: “JK Rowling is a wonderful author who’s created brilliant stories, and I wish her no ill will, but I hope that we can all as a society, just let people be. Just get out of people’s way.”

The Scottish actor appeared briefly in the fourth film, Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire, as Barty Crouch Jr, an evil wizard who is revealed to have impersonated a new teacher, Alastor “Mad-Eye” Moody (Brendan Gleeson).

In The Assembly, a celebrity faces questions from a group of autistic, neurodivergent and learning-disabled people.

In his episode Tennant also spoke about his time on Doctor Who and revealed he had his wife’s initial tattooed on his wrist for her 40th birthday.

The other interviewees are former EastEnders actor Danny Dyer, Match Of The Day presenter Gary Lineker and ex-Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall.