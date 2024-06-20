With two Oscar winners, a former James Bond and the tenth Doctor Who all confirmed to star, The Thursday Murder Club is already one of the most anticipated films of 2025.

Based on the best-selling series of crime novels by Pointless and House of Games host Richard Osman, the rights to the books were bought by none other than Steven Spielberg, with Home Alone director Chris Columbus behind the camera.

The story sees four friends in a peaceful retirement village meet every Thursday to discuss unsolved crimes. When a local developer is found dead the club find themselves hunting a real-life murderer.

The makers have now confirmed most of the cast - including Scots Celia Imrie and David Tennant.

Here’s who else is appearing, which character they will play, and what you will know them from.

1 . Helen Mirren Dame Helen Mirren will be playing Elizabeth best - the former spy who founds the Thursday Murder Club in the retirement home in which she is a resident. Dame Helen is an Oscar, Tony, Oliver Award, Bafta and Golden Globe winner who has starred in dozens of films and television programmes, including The Queen, Prime Suspect, Fast X, The Long Good Friday and Gosford Park. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Pierce Brosnan Former James Bond and Mrs Doubtfire star Pierce Brosnan has been confirmed to play Ron Ritchie. Ron is another retirement home resident who was formerly a union activist. He's a key member of the Thursday Murder Club. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Ben Kingsley Gandhi Oscar-winner Sir Ben Kingsley will be playing Ibrahim Arif, the retirement home resident and Thursday Murder Club member who used to be a psychiatrist. He was also Oscar-nominated for Bugsy, Sexy Beast, and House of Sand and Fog. | Getty Images Photo Sales