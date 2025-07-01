When is The Sandman Season 2 coming out? Here is the release date for all episodes on Netflix

Netflix will release the first six episodes of The Sandman Season 2 on July 3, but the final six episodes won’t arrive until later in the month.

After an almost three year wait, fans of The Sandman will soon be able to enjoy season 2 of The Sandman.

The first six episodes of the fantasy series will premiere on Netflix on Thursday, July 3 with the final five episodes arriving later in the month, followed by a final special bonus episode.

The upcoming final season of The Sandman will see Tom Sturridge reprise his role as Dream, alongside returning cast members including Vivienne Acheampong, Patton Oswalt, Gwendoline Christie, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Mason Alexander Park. Meanwhile, new additions to the series include Esmé Creed-Miles, Adrian Lester, and Barry Sloane, as well as Steve Coogan, Jack Gleeson, Clive Russell and more.

If you’re looking forward to watching the conclusion of The Sandman, here’s when each episode will be released.

The Sandman Season 2: Episode release schedule

If you are in the UK, you will be able to watch the first six episodes of The Sandman Season 2 on Thursday, July 3.

The next five episodes of the series will then be released on Thursday, July 24, with a bonus special episode to be released on Thursday, July 31.

What time will The Sandman be released on Netflix?

All episodes of The Sandman Season 2 will be released on Netflix at 8am (BST).

The Sandman Season 2 episode titles

Showrunners have promised that fans of the series will have some surprises left in store when the episodes drop on Netflix, though there are a number of episode titles which directly reference issues of the comics.

Adapting some fan-favourite stories, here are all of The Sandman Season 2 episode titles.

Thursday, July 3: Volume One

Chapter 1: Season of Mists

Chapter 2: The Ruler of Hell

Chapter 3: More Devils Than Vast Hell Can Hold

Chapter 4: Brief Lives

Chapter 5: The Song of Orpheus

Chapter 6: Family Blood

Thursday, July 24: Volume Two

Chapter 7: Time and Night

Chapter 8: Fuel for the Fire

Chapter 9: The Kindly Ones

Chapter 10: Long Live the King

Chapter 11: A Tale of Graceful Ends

Thursday, July 31: Special Bonus Episode

Chapter 12: Death: The High Cost of Living

Season 2 of The Sandman on Netflix was always going to be its last

Unlike the graphic novels the show is based on – which span ten volumes – according to showrunner Allan Heinberg, they always knew the Netflix adaptation would “exclusively” focus on Dream’s story.

He explained: “The Sandman series has always been focused exclusively on Dream’s story, and back in 2022, when we looked at the remaining Dream material from the comics, we knew we only had enough story for one more season.

“We are extremely grateful to Netflix for bringing the team back together and giving us the time and resources to make a faithful adaptation in a way that we hope will surprise and delight the comics’ loyal readers as well as fans of our show.”