Scottish university 'supporting' student over Neil Gaiman sexual assault claims

The student asked for Neil Gaiman’s honorary degree to be taken away

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The University of St Andrews says it is offering “support and counselling” to a student who is among a number of women who have accused author Neil Gaiman of sexual assault.

The student reportedly approached the university’s principal, Dame Sally Mapstone, asking that Mr Gaiman’s honorary degree, which was awarded in 2016, be rescinded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report in US outlet Vulture said the Fife university had responded by saying “evidence of prosecution” would be required for the degree to be taken away from the Good Omens author.

The report said: “In December, [the accuser] approached the head of the university, Dame Sally Mapstone, to share her experience and ask the university to review the decision to honour Gaiman.

“Mapstone was sympathetic but indecisive; some on the board, she told [the accuser], would likely want evidence of prosecution to rescind his degree.”

Author Neil Gaiman has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women. | Getty Images

A spokesperson for the University of St Andrews said: “We applaud the courage of all survivors of sexual abuse, and especially those who have felt able to speak out about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our priority is the welfare of our student, to whom we are providing support and counselling.

“We will continue to monitor this case with concern and close interest.”

Mr Gaiman, who has a holiday home on Skye and was accused in May 2020 of breaking lockdown rules when he travelled to Scotland from New Zealand, has been accused of sexual assault by a woman who worked as a nanny for his family.

Last year, five women accused Mr Gaiman of sexual assault and abuse and were interviewed on the Tortoise Media podcast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former nanny Scarlett Pavlovich is believed to have filed a police report in New Zealand accusing Mr Gaiman of sexual assault in January 2023, but it was later closed.

Last year’s allegations led to the suspension of production of series three of Good Omens, as well as a Disney feature adaptation of Mr Gaiman's 2008 work The Graveyard Book.