The summer weather is well and truly here and although we want to make the most of it, sometimes you need to cool down inside for a little while.

And whether it’s because of sunburn, or because it’s just too hot outside, there are plenty of new TV shows and films arriving on Netflix in July to help make staying indoors feel less painful.

After an almost 30-year wait, Adam Sandler reprises his role as Happy Gilmore in the long-awaited comedy sequel. Also landing on Netflix in July is The Old Guard 2, the sequel to Charlize Theron’s 2020 action flick.

As for TV shows, there are several documentary series to sink your teeth into, from Attack On London: Hunting The 7/7 Bombers to Amy Bradley is Missing. As for scripted TV, The Sandman returns to Netflix for its second - and final - season, with other shows including Untamed, a new thriller series starring Eric Bana.

There is also Building the Band, a new reality competition show which sees musicians trying to build their dream bands, without meeting one another face to face. Hosted by the Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean, judges for the show including Nicole Scherzinger, Kelly Rowland and the late One Direction star Liam Payne, whose family approved the show to air.

If anime is more what you’re after, Leviathan - based on the book series by Scott Westerfield - may be more what you are interested in. The new alternate history series is set in 1914 and follows a fugitive prince of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, and a young Scottish girl who disguises herself as a boy to serve in the British Air Service, as they are thrown together.

There are many, many more exciting new releases on Netflix in July, with something to suit everyone. So without further ado, here are all of the movies and TV shows out on Netflix in July.

1 . Attack on London: Hunting The 7/7 Bombers Releasing on Tuesday, July 1, Attack on London: Hunting The 7/7 Bombers is a documentary series which will cover one of the most devastating terror attacks on UK soil. Told by those who lived through it, the series will feature exclusive interviews, unseen archive footage and first-person accounts from survivors, the families of victims, police investigators, then-Prime Minister Tony Blair, the head of MI5 and more twenty years on.

2 . The Old Guard 2 The sequel to the 2020 action-fantasy film, The Old Guard 2 sees Charlize Theron return as Andromache of Scythia – or Andy, as she is also known – a centuries-old mercenary. Out to protect the world, Andy and her team must face a mysterious threat which could unravel everything she has worked towards for thousands of years. Set for release on Wednesday, July 2, the cast also includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Henry Golding, and Uma Thurman.

3 . Tour de France: Unchained (S3) The final season of Tour de France: Unchained will roll onto Netflix on Wednesday, July 2 as it follows the vents of the world's biggest cycling race. Spanning eight episodes, it looks back at the 21 stages of the 2024 event with exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the action.

4 . The Sandman (S2) Returning to Netflix for a second and final series is The Sandman. Starring Tom Sturridge as Dream of the Endless, the fantasy epic will see him attempt to save himself, his kingdom and the waking world from the fallout of his previous actions. The first six episodes will be released on Thursday, July 3, with episodes 7-11 arriving on Thursday, July 24 and the final episode to be released on Thursday, July 31. Sturrige will be joined by a number of familiar faces from season one, with new cast members including Esmé Creed-Miles, Barry Sloane, Adrian Lester, Clive Russell, Jack Gleeson and Steve Coogan.