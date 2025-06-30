The summer weather is well and truly here and although we want to make the most of it, sometimes you need to cool down inside for a little while.
And whether it’s because of sunburn, or because it’s just too hot outside, there are plenty of new TV shows and films arriving on Netflix in July to help make staying indoors feel less painful.
After an almost 30-year wait, Adam Sandler reprises his role as Happy Gilmore in the long-awaited comedy sequel. Also landing on Netflix in July is The Old Guard 2, the sequel to Charlize Theron’s 2020 action flick.
As for TV shows, there are several documentary series to sink your teeth into, from Attack On London: Hunting The 7/7 Bombers to Amy Bradley is Missing. As for scripted TV, The Sandman returns to Netflix for its second - and final - season, with other shows including Untamed, a new thriller series starring Eric Bana.
There is also Building the Band, a new reality competition show which sees musicians trying to build their dream bands, without meeting one another face to face. Hosted by the Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean, judges for the show including Nicole Scherzinger, Kelly Rowland and the late One Direction star Liam Payne, whose family approved the show to air.
If anime is more what you’re after, Leviathan - based on the book series by Scott Westerfield - may be more what you are interested in. The new alternate history series is set in 1914 and follows a fugitive prince of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, and a young Scottish girl who disguises herself as a boy to serve in the British Air Service, as they are thrown together.
There are many, many more exciting new releases on Netflix in July, with something to suit everyone. So without further ado, here are all of the movies and TV shows out on Netflix in July.