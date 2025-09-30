The Ridge stars BAFTA Scotland award-winning Scots actress Lauren Lyle.

The premiere date for a new psychological thriller shot on location between Scotland and New Zealand has been confirmed.

The Ridge lands on BBC Scotland and Sky Open on October 21, with all episodes available to stream on Neon and BBC iPlayer from this date. BBC Two will also show the drama from October 23.

The six-part series stars BAFTA Scotland award-winning Scots actress Lauren Lyle (Karen Pirie, Outlander) in the lead role of Mia, who is fleeing addiction and leaving behind a professional life in tatters in Scotland.

According to the synopsis, Mia accepts a wedding invitation from her estranged sister in New Zealand – only to find the would-be-bride dead upon arrival. Caught up in grief and pulled by a dark attraction to her late-sister’s fiancé Ewan played by New Zealand star Jay Ryan (Territory, Top of the Lake, It Chapter 2), Mia soon finds that familiarity among a small community breeds secrets and tensions, endangering the brittle fabric of the town itself.

The additional cast includes Dulcie Smart (Rematch, Concordia), Florence Hartigan (Madam, Kid Sister), Chloe Parker (Grafted, Earthlings), David Van Horn (Heart Eyes, Sweet Tooth), Taqi Nazeer (The Control Room, Shetland), Claire Dargo (River City, Doctors) and Cora Bissett (The Bombing of Pan Am 103, Annika).

Created by acclaimed novelist Nora Chassler and BAFTA Scotland-winning producer David Murdoch and co-written with Alan Campbell and award-winning New Zealand writers Kate McDermott and Jess Sayer, The Ridge is directed by BAFTA-winning Scottish director Douglas Mackinnon (Good Omens, Line of Duty, Doctor Who) and Emmy-nominated New Zealand director Robyn Grace (Sweet Tooth, Power Rangers, Spartacus).

